SurgePays, Inc. Expands Sales Activities via the Launch of BLITZ, the Company's Proprietary Blockchain Supported Sales Funnel, Customer Relationship Management and Business Intelligence Platform and the Appointment of In-House Sales Team Leaders

BARLETT, Tenn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. ( SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announces the expansion of sales activities by strategically centralizing its sales operations through the appointment of two national sales managers and the launch of the Company’s proprietary, blockchain-supported sales funnel, customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) platform, BLITZ.



Brian Cox, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The appointment of two national sales managers and the launch of Blitz represents an important transition in the SurgePays business evolution from focusing on software development, systems and product integrations, to a full blown, in-house sales effort on a national level. Previously, the bulk of our sales growth has been executed through independent third-party sales organizations. Developing our own sales centric CRM will allow us to manage rapid growth nationwide while monitoring and maximizing sales per store. The Blitz launch was the timing trigger for naming Daniel Anderson as our national direct sales manager and Patrick Crean as sales manager for special and indirect accounts.”

BLITZ, the Company’s proprietary blockchain supported sales funnel, customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) platform, was developed entirely and is owned entirely by SurgePays and maintains a database of more than 34,000 retail stores. The platform supports and activates new store from first contact to live transactions over the SurgePays network, while also targeting messaging to specific stores based on data collected. BLITZ, which also includes a ticketing system, is the single point of access for customer relationship management, providing a fluid, searchable knowledge base that allows the support team to provide accurate, uniform responses to merchants with escalation alerts at specified intervals to ensure tickets are handled quickly. Finally, it provides a multi-channel business intelligence engine featuring actionable BI dashboard analytics to track objectives and key results (OKR), all using a blockchain supported database to ensure data utilization, integrity, and security.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and top selling wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

