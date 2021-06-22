Logo
Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with Sage

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sage, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions. This partnership integrates Cambridge’s online trading and payments platform with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system to provide Sage clients with expanded access to cross-border payments*.

Cambridge’s integration with Sage Intacct will allow Sage clients* to make mass payments to their international vendors in 145+ currencies to over 200 countries, as well as reconcile all payments with Sage Intacct with a click of a button. The integrated solution will help improve AP team efficiency by removing the need for manual duplication of data in multiple applications and should save them time and money.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with the Sage Intacct team to deliver an integrated solution that increases efficiencies in delivering cross-border payments at a competitive FX conversion,” says Corinne MacMillan, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Cambridge Global Payments. “This partnership furthers Cambridge’s vision of collaborating with key players in the payments and technology spaces to help simplify the accounts payable process.”

“As a leading provider of cloud financial management software and strong proponent for best-in-class solutions, the addition of Cambridge’s online trading and payments platform to the Sage Intacct Marketplace provide a new way for our customers to further streamline their AP process,” said Melody Williams, VP of Sales Strategy and Operations at Sage. “By leveraging Cambridge’s solutions, our joint customers can more easily to tap into new markets, operate more confidently and collaborate with vendors and other businesses more effectively.”

To learn more about the Cambridge Global Payments and the Sage Integration, please visit the Sage Intacct Marketplace - https%3A%2F%2Fmarketplace.intacct.com%2FMPListing%3Flid%3Da2D0H000000CDEYUA4.

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner since 1992, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Access and use of system is subject to successful onboarding of clients

1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of various corporations in the Cambridge group of companies including Cambridge Mercantile Corp., Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.), Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (UK) Limited and Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005030r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005030/en/

