Yellow Driver Honored as Lytx® Coach of the Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) P&D driver, Herschel Evans, has been named 2021 “Coach of the Year” by Lytx®, a global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video solutions for trucking fleets.



Each year, Lytx honors trucking professionals who champion safety and who go above and beyond in their work, using the Lytx Driver Safety Program. Lytx recognized drivers in six categories: government, services and utilities, transit/motor coach, for-hire trucking, private trucking and waste/construction.

“Herschel being honored for outstanding work, dedication and excellence in safety is no surprise to me,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow. “He’s one of our best, most top-notch employees – not only as a driver but also as a community service leader. I’m proud of Herschel and glad to have him on our team at Yellow.”

As a Yellow “Million Miler” driver, Evans has driven more than three million accident-free miles and maintained a flawless driving record. He has been honored with the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Driver Excellence Award, the 2020 TravelCenters of America Citizen Driver Award and the 2021 CEO’s Award at Yellow. An ambassador of safety and driver training, Evans is a Road Team Captain for the American Trucking Association and is a member of the Yellow Safety Committee and Accident Review Board as well as the Mid-Atlantic Professional Truck Drivers Association. He volunteers for Convoy of Care and founded the Safety Drive for a Cure annual event, which benefits the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

“It takes more than an outstanding on-the-job performance to be selected for the Lytx Coach of the Year award,” said Del Lisk, Vice President of Safety Services. “We look for a candidate who is an outstanding performer at work but also someone who goes above and beyond to make a positive contribution to their community and society as a whole. With over 30 pages of safety commendations, letters of community support and history of volunteer work, Herschel’s selection was a no-brainer. Due to his outstanding credentials, he was not only selected as the Coach of the Year in the For-Hire trucking category, but also was selected as the top coach overall for all six industry categories.”

“I’m very honored Lytx recognized me as its 2021 Coach of the Year, and thank you to Yellow for numerous opportunities to serve in leadership roles and in helping develop other fellow drivers as safety champions,” said Evans. “It means a lot to me, being able to help others become better, safer drivers and to have such a great tool in the Lytx Driver Safety Program.”

Yellow uses the Lytx Driver Safety Program and DriveCam® Event Recorders in its trucks to review any accidents and issues to provide feedback and visual teaching for drivers, Yellow Driving Academy students and terminal managers. The technology offers Yellow leadership real-time insight into what drivers experience in challenging day-to-day traffic conditions, allowing an opportunity to engage with our drivers to identify and control exposure to risk.

