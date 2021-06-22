Voya launches new Stable Value offering to help retirement savers with their financial security

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the launch of a new and distinctive stable value solution that provides differentiated sector allocations and manager diversity. The new fund — known as the Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund — will be managed by Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) and Ramirez Asset Management (RAM), an affiliate of Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., which is one the oldest and largest Hispanic-owned investment firms in the U.S., and is celebrating its 50th year of serving clients. The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund is available to any workplace retirement savings plan currently eligible to use stable value as an investment option.

“Voya has been providing stable value solutions since the start of the defined contribution marketplace,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO of Wealth Solutions at Voya Financial. “As a core investment vehicle, Stable Value funds are a popular option offered in 401(k), 401(a) and 457 plans. We’re thrilled to offer a new and unique solution through the Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund, which provides a specific focus on retirement security. Having a low-risk investment option can help individuals navigate market stress during uncertain times, which is an important consideration given what many experienced this past year amid the pandemic.”

The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund strategy is centered around capturing the experience and tenure of two best-in-class asset managers, who together seek to deliver a high-quality, diversified fixed income portfolio designed to optimize the objective of delivering top-tier, risk-adjusted returns. It is managed with a defined set of investment guidelines by the lead portfolio manager, Voya IM, and sub-adviser, RAM. Key fund features include:

Focus on high-quality, diversified fixed income strategy optimized for pursuing strong risk-adjusted returns.

A dynamic sector allocation process whereby Voya IM and RAM regularly evaluate macroeconomic and thematic insights that drive a risk profile based on their views of the best relative symmetry between risk and return in the market.

Voya IM’s rigorous security selection process that performs in-depth security-level analysis with a focus on fundamentals, technical analysis and valuations across bond market sectors, leveraging quantitative toolsets and incorporating broader macro insights into security-level analysis.

A strategic allocation to the taxable municipal bond asset class, RAM utilizes its sector expertise and a proprietary credit evaluation model to offer access to essential infrastructure with attractive yields and higher credit quality.

“At Voya, we believe providing investment solutions that support individuals when it comes to retirement security is fundamental to helping Americans achieve their retirement savings goals,” said Christine Hurtsellers, CEO of Voya Investment Management. “The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund strives to support this goal, while offering the collective expertise of two leading investment management firms: Voya IM and RAM, which together have more than 70 years of investment experience.”

“RAM is excited to work with Voya and bring to market a unique and attractive retirement solution,” said Samuel Ramirez, Jr., president and CEO of Ramirez Asset Management. “The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund highlights our firm’s combined stable value experience and expertise. We are proud to launch a new stable value fund that emphasizes diversity and features a differentiated sector allocation approach.”

The launch of the new Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund is the latest example of how Voya continues to support and invest in holistic workplace solutions to help all Americans achieve their financial wellness goals. Most recently, Voya announced+several+enhancements to its retirement plan participant website, providing individuals with an intuitive, accessible and more streamlined experience.

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of health, wealth and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $729 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

About Ramirez Asset Management (RAM)

Ramirez Asset Management (RAM) is the asset management arm of one of the country’s oldest and largest Hispanic-owned full-service investment firms in the U.S. RAM specializes in fixed income asset management and provides investment advisory services to institutional investors. RAM’s portfolio managers average over 30+ years of investment experience. The firm offers customized investment strategies ranging from cash management out to long duration, including stable value since 2010. RAM currently manages $4.2 billion in firm-wide assets as of May 31, 2021. RAM’s knowledge of the taxable municipal sector and proprietary credit evaluation models provide a unique ability to find relative value opportunities in an asset class typically underrepresented in traditional stable value products. For more information visit ramirezam.com. Follow Ramirez Asset Management on LinkedIn.

Voya Stabilizer℠, is offered through a group annuity contract issued by Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company (VRIAC). Stability of principal is the primary objective of this investment option. Voya’s Stabilizer℠ guarantees a minimum rate of interest and may credit a higher interest rate from period to period. The credited interest rate is subject to change, up or down, but will never fall below the guaranteed minimum. The guarantees provided by the contract are based on the claims-paying ability of VRIAC. The assets are held in a separate account and are “insulated” from claims arising out of any other business conducted by VRIAC and can be used only for the benefit of plan participants. Withdrawals resulting from employer-initiated events, such as withdrawals following mass layoffs, employer bankruptcy or full or partial plan are not always covered by Stabilizer’s guarantees and may be restricted or subject to a surrender charge. Your stable value account balance is not guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), by any other government agency or by your plan. This portfolio is not a registered investment under the 1940 Act and has not been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under some scenarios it is possible for participants to lose money even in a stable value option. Those situations are unlikely and rarely occur, but they can happen. It’s important for investors to be aware of these potential risks.

Ramirez Asset Management and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are not affiliated with the Voya® family of companies.

VOYA-IR VOYA-RET VOYA-IM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005102/en/