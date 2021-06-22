Mattel Introduces Crossed Signals™ to Iconic Games Portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mattel Introduces Crossed Signals™ to Iconic Games Portfolio

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today introduced Crossed Signals, a fast-paced, electronic light and sound matching game for players age 8 years and older. Crossed Signals is the newest game to join the Mattel Games lineup, which includes UNO®, Pictionary®, Magic 8 Ball®, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots® and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005439/en/

Crossed_Signals_%28Release%29.jpg

Mattel Introduces Crossed Signals™ to Iconic Games Portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

Crossed Signals offers the ultimate physical-and-electronic play experience that challenges the players to a frenzied game of trying to match light and voice commands using the joysticks before the timer runs out.

“The Mattel Games portfolio features some of the most popular games in the world, and we continue to create innovative products that are simple to understand and beloved by families,” said Ray Adler, Vice President, Global Head of Games, Mattel. “With more people seeking active and social gameplay options than ever before, Crossed Signals gets players up on their feet for an exciting and interactive challenge, perfect for indoor and outdoor game nights.”

Crossed Signals players can test their speed and accuracy by moving their joysticks to match the product’s light and voice commands before the timer runs out. With four different gameplay variations, players can master their skills in a solo round, or challenge up to three other friends to a game utilizing the built-in multiplayer mode and digital scorekeeping.

The four different Crossed Signals gameplay variations include:

  • Light Pursuit: Follow the light commands as the game gets progressively more challenging.
  • Speed Signals: See how many points you can score in a minute by following the light commands.
  • Go-No-Go: If the game says “GO!”, follow the light commands. If the game says, “NO!”, hold the sticks still.
  • Signal Showdown: Play head-to-head with each player holding one joystick. The player who follows the light command first scores the point.

Crossed Signals is available now at Target stores and online for $19.99, and will be available globally this fall. For more information, please visit www.mattelgames.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

MAT-GAME

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005439r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005439/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment