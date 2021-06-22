Logo
Intelligent Cockpit Solution Developed by Visteon, ECARX and Qualcomm Debuts in Geely Auto's Flagship SUV

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Visteon collaboration with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies creates immersive digital automotive experience for drivers and passengers
  • First application of Visteon’s third-generation SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller drives intelligent automotive cockpit platform
  • Technology sets a new benchmark for modern intelligent cockpit experiences in production vehicles

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation ( VC), ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced Geely Auto’s new Xingyue L flagship SUV will be the first production vehicle to use their co-developed intelligent cockpit solution.

Integrating Visteon’s SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller with the 3rd Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms into ECARX’s intelligent cockpit system has established a new benchmark for integrated cockpit solutions in the automotive industry. Collaboration by the three companies created an innovative technology solution that enables global automakers to deliver a more connected, enjoyable and safer driving experience, explained Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon.

“Visteon’s work with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies brings a personalized digital experience to the automotive industry,” Lawande added. “Each company’s technical teams have shown their skills in development, design and integration, and that they are capable of delivering a modern digital cockpit experience for the global auto industry.”

Using Qualcomm’s 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Visteon’s SmartCore™ supports various in-vehicle human machine interface (HMI) functions to provide drivers and passengers a variety of personalized information and services. The intelligent cockpit system can also deliver feature upgrades wirelessly over-the-air, eliminating the need to replace hardware to further extend the platform’s lifecycle.

Geely’s Xingyue L SUV debuted at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show and is the first production vehicle to feature the intelligent cockpit system powered by Visteon’s third-generation SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller. The vehicle’s cockpit offers a full range of features for drivers and passengers, including:

  • Artificial intelligence-based voice assistance
  • A premium intelligent center-control monitor
  • Immersive driving information and entertainment options for passengers

“With its advanced intelligent cockpit, open connected ecosystem and market-leading user base, ECARX is rapidly becoming one of the world’s leading automotive intelligence technology companies,” said Ziyu Shen, CEO of ECARX. “Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies have been ideal to work with to achieve this goal. Based on Visteon’s advanced hardware integration capabilities, software engineering strength, and the stable and reliable performance of its SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller, in combination with the powerful computing capabilities of 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, ECARX can drive more immersive connected automotive experiences.”

Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies have worked together since 2018, developing next-generation intelligent cockpit solutions for ECARX. The combination of Visteon’s SmartCore™ domain controller and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms provides ECARX enhanced and advanced technical capabilities to create rich, premium in-vehicle experiences.

“Building on expertise in the automotive industry for nearly 20 years, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms bring more possibilities to digital cockpits in today’s connected vehicles,” adds Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies. “We’re excited to work with Visteon and ECARX to jointly support leading in-vehicle experiences in Geely’s new vehicles with digital cockpit technologies that advance and improve the driving experience.”

In an era when technology is evolving rapidly, intelligently connected vehicles have become a strategic high ground for the automotive industry.

“Visteon’s SmartCore™ solution uses advanced silicon and software technologies to enable automakers to offer advanced user experiences in the cockpit,” Lawande said. “With SmartCore™ as an intelligent cockpit solution in mass production, Visteon is reinforcing its leadership in intelligent, connected and electrified solutions for China’s automotive industry.”

About Visteon
Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://www.visteon.com/newsroom/.

About ECARX
ECARX (ECARX Technology Co., Ltd.) is an automotive intelligence technology company founded by China's leading automotive entrepreneur Mr. Li Shufu and Mr. Shen Ziyu in 2016. With over 1700 members of staff in total located in China offices in Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Dalian and EU office in Gothenburg, Sweden. ECARX's core products include self-developed vehicle chip-sets, 4G powered intelligent cockpits, intelligent driving, HD map, big data and IoV cloud products, in addition ECARX is continuously developing an open intelligent connected platform that empowers automotive companies to create a more intelligent and safer mobility experience. Since its launch in late 2018, ECARX’s intelligent connected system has surpassed 2.5 million users globally. Furthermore, ECARX has received strategic investment from Baidu, SIG, China Venture Capital Fund and Hubei Changjiang Jingkai V2X Industry Fund LLP in 2020 and 2021.

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts:
Visteon:
Dave Barthmuss
[email protected]
805-660-1914 		ECARX:
Emily Su
[email protected]		Qualcomm:
Claudine Ricanor
[email protected]
619-994-6543
