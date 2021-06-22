Just Crack an Egg Introduces Convenient, Protein-Filled Microwaveable Omelet Rounds in Four Eggcitingly Delicious Flavors

Sometimes cooking the perfect omelet means ending up only with a pile of scrambled eggs. But thanks to Just Crack an Egg, known for cracking conventions of a delicious breakfast with their scramble bowls, the best omelet is now within reach…of your microwave. Introducing Omelet Rounds: a protein-packed, baked breakfast alternative to bland and boring breakfasts that can be ready in under a minute for a hot, fresh-tasting wake-up call.

“We love eggs at Just Crack an Egg – is there a more perfect food? Omelets are wonderfully delicious but also tricky to make,” says Maureen O’Neill, Brand Manager for Just Crack an Egg. “With Omelet Rounds, we want to introduce egg-loving fans to a quick and easy-to-prep way to get the best of a classic egg breakfast in the comfort of their kitchen or on the go.”

Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds are made with Cage Free Eggs* and use a perfected baking method to get a hot and fluffy center for a delicious taste with no artificial flavors, dyes, or preservatives**. Breakfast lovers can find Omelet Rounds available in four delicious flavors:

All American: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, uncured bacon and sharp cheddar cheese

omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, uncured bacon and sharp cheddar cheese Three Meat: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, pork sausage, uncured bacon, uncured ham and cheddar cheese

omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, pork sausage, uncured bacon, uncured ham and cheddar cheese Classic: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, uncured ham, cheddar cheese, red pepper, green pepper and onion

omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, uncured ham, cheddar cheese, red pepper, green pepper and onion Broccoli Cheddar: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, cheddar cheese and broccoli

* Made with eggs from chickens never confined to cages, **See ingredients to support quality

Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds (MSRP: $3.49) are available now in the refrigerated aisle at grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit justcrackanegg.net and follow along for more eggciting news on Twitter and Instagram.

