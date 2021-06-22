Logo
Xilinx Brings Breakthrough to Vivado Design Tools with State-of-the-Art Machine-Learning Optimization for Accelerated Designs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today introduced Vivado® ML Editions, the industry’s first FPGA EDA tool suite based on machine-learning (ML) optimization algorithms, as well as advanced team-based design flows, for significant design time and cost savings. Vivado ML Editions delivers 5x faster compile time and breakthrough quality of results (QoR) improvements on average 10% for complex designs, compared to the current Vivado HLx Editions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005291/en/

vivado-ml-software-box_%28003%29.jpg

The new Xilinx Vivado® ML Editions (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today’s EDA designers are challenged by ever-increasing design complexity. Machine-learning is the next big leap forward for accelerating the design process and delivering QoR gains,” said Nick Ni, director of marketing, Software and AI Solutions at Xilinx. "Vivado ML will help developers slash design cycles and deliver new levels of productivity from design creation to closure.”

ML-based optimization

Vivado ML Editions enables ML-based algorithms that accelerate design closure. The technology features ML-based logic optimization, delay estimation and intelligent design runs, which automates strategies to reduce timing closure iterations.

“The new Vivado ML Editions’ intelligent design runs is a game changer,” said Robert Atkinson, principal hardware engineer, National Instruments. “By offering a push-button method for aggressively improving timing results, it generates QoR suggestions that bring maximum impact and deliver expert quality results with a reduction in user analysis – especially for tough-to-close designs.”

Faster compile time and team-based productivity

Xilinx is also introducing the concept of an Abstract Shell, which allows users to define multiple modules within the system to be compiled incrementally and in parallel. This enables an average compile time reduction of 5x and, up to 17x, compared to traditional full system compilation. Abstract Shell also helps protect a customer’s IP by hiding the design details outside of the modules, critical for applications like FPGA-as-a-Service and value-added system integrators.

In addition, Vivado ML Editions improves collaborative design with Vivado IP Integrator, which enables modular design using the new “block design container” feature. This capability promotes a team-based design methodology and allows for a divide-and-conquer strategy to handle large design with multisite cooperation.

Unique adaptability features like Dynamic Function eXchange (DFX) to enable more efficient use of silicon resources by loading custom hardware accelerators, dynamically at runtime over-the-air. With the ability of DFX to load design modules in a few milliseconds, it opens up new use cases such as a car swapping different vision algorithms during processing of a frame, or a genomic analysis swapping different algorithms in real-time as it sequences DNA.

Vivado ML Editions is available now in a Standard Edition at no charge and an Enterprise Edition starting at $2,995 MSRP. For more information, visit: www.xilinx.com%2Fvivado-ml.

Follow Xilinx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

Source: Xilinx Newsroom

Category: Product Announcements

© Copyright 2021 Xilinx, Inc. Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Vivado and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005291r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005291/en/

