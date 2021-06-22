Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces Preventative Maintenance Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces Preventative Maintenance Services

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Adds Reliable, Local Climate Control Maintenance to Service Offerings

Boulder, Colorado, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. ( SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, introduces the addition of Preventative Maintenance to its services portfolio.

“We continue to deliver on our promises to our customers and shareholders. Surna Cultivation Technologies now offers preventative maintenance services that will help our customers ensure their HVACD systems are professionally maintained and delivering optimal performance, while providing Surna with the recurring revenue our shareholders expect,” said Tony McDonald, Surna Cultivation Technologies Chairman and CEO. “This service also helps keep us close to our clients to ensure a long-term relationship with them. We’ll be there to help solve problems or know when they plan to expand.”

In addition to being a substantial investment, HVACD systems are one of the most vital components in the cultivation operation. Maintenance programs are critical to the longevity and energy efficiency of these systems. Without proper HVACD system maintenance, energy bills increase, and equipment can prematurely fail, resulting in unnecessary repair expense, suffering plants and potentially even catastrophic crop loss.

To respond to this need, and in partnership with a contractor network certified in the US and Canada, Surna’s team of design and application experts help to precisely dial in the cultivation facilities’ environment while maintaining their systems. Surna’s HVACD facility maintenance services are customized to meet the goals of each individual facility and owner. Surna Cultivation Technologies can manage maintenance tasks from the most basic to the most complex. Each service plan begins with a discussion of the customer’s needs, then moves on to a review of their facility plans and a site walk through. This results in a detailed maintenance plan, in line with the manufacturer’s and engineer’s requirements, to ensure each system continues operating at peak performance.

As part of each service plan, the service team conducts maintenance tasks to ensure peak performance, as well as to provide an overall assessment of each piece of equipment to identify potential problems before they become emergencies.

If you want to learn more about Surna Cultivation Technologies Preventative Maintenance Services, please visit us at www.surna.com/installation-maintenance-services.

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating under the tradename Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Contact:
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
[email protected]
303.993.5271

ti?nf=ODI1NTc4NCM0MjQ2NzQwIzUwMDA2NTMxOA==
d1d0100b-ae49-469e-8d11-9225ddffeb18
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment