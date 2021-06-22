Individuals Getting COVID-19 Vaccines at Walgreens to Receive $25 in Walgreens Cash Rewards

Beginning today, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards.*

The Walgreens Cash rewards will be available immediately following the vaccination for those who have myWalgreens accounts. Individuals without a myWalgreens account can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card following vaccination at Walgreens.†Parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreens Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members, or a $25 Walgreens gift card if not members.

Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action. As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations. Walgreens already has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive the vaccine at their convenience. Individuals can visit the online+store+locator or call their local Walgreens for hours of operation.

COVID-19 vaccinations are widely accessible with walk-in appointments available at all stores nationwide. Individuals can also continue to schedule+appointments online, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens with options in both English and Spanish.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

*Offer valid 6/22-6/26/21 in stores and online at Walgreens.com. Walgreens Cash rewards incentive available to myWalgreens members. Customers need to be a myWalgreens member at the time of the vaccine transaction in order to earn Walgreens Cash rewards. Walgreens Cash rewards are not legal tender. No cash back. Must show proof of myWalgreens membership at checkout to redeem offer. Limit ten redemptions per membership. Restrictions apply. Offer not valid in AR, NJ and NY. Due to state and federal laws, Walgreens Cash rewards cannot be earned or redeemed on some items. Minors between the ages of 12 – 15 are not eligible for the Walgreens Cash reward; however, parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreen Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members. Additional restrictions apply. Complete details at myWalgreens.com.

† Customers do not need to be a myWalgreens member to earn or receive the reward. Customers can call 866-614-7029 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET through June 26, 2021, to request to receive their incentive via a Walgreens gift card. Parents or legal guardians of such minors can redeem on behalf of the minor. Gift cards may take up to 14 days to arrive.

