Individuals Getting COVID-19 Vaccines at Walgreens to Receive $25 in Walgreens Cash Rewards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Individuals Getting COVID-19 Vaccines at Walgreens to Receive $25 in Walgreens Cash Rewards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Beginning today, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards.*

The Walgreens Cash rewards will be available immediately following the vaccination for those who have myWalgreens accounts. Individuals without a myWalgreens account can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card following vaccination at Walgreens.Parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreens Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members, or a $25 Walgreens gift card if not members.

Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action. As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations. Walgreens already has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive the vaccine at their convenience. Individuals can visit the online+store+locator or call their local Walgreens for hours of operation.

COVID-19 vaccinations are widely accessible with walk-in appointments available at all stores nationwide. Individuals can also continue to schedule+appointments online, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens with options in both English and Spanish.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

*Offer valid 6/22-6/26/21 in stores and online at Walgreens.com. Walgreens Cash rewards incentive available to myWalgreens members. Customers need to be a myWalgreens member at the time of the vaccine transaction in order to earn Walgreens Cash rewards. Walgreens Cash rewards are not legal tender. No cash back. Must show proof of myWalgreens membership at checkout to redeem offer. Limit ten redemptions per membership. Restrictions apply. Offer not valid in AR, NJ and NY. Due to state and federal laws, Walgreens Cash rewards cannot be earned or redeemed on some items. Minors between the ages of 12 – 15 are not eligible for the Walgreens Cash reward; however, parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreen Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members. Additional restrictions apply. Complete details at myWalgreens.com.

† Customers do not need to be a myWalgreens member to earn or receive the reward. Customers can call 866-614-7029 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET through June 26, 2021, to request to receive their incentive via a Walgreens gift card. Parents or legal guardians of such minors can redeem on behalf of the minor. Gift cards may take up to 14 days to arrive.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005730r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005730/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment