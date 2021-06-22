Digital Transformation of Health & Wellness: CEO's of Teladoc, Reliq Health, AI/ML, and Garmin Discuss New Growth Trends and Market Opportunities

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN), Teladoc Health (: TDOC), Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF, Financial) (TSX.V:RHT), and AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML).



Teladoc Health (: TDOC) CEO Jason Gorevic: “Teladoc is Leading Digital Transformation of Healthcare”

“...We reported another quarter of outperformance across key financial and operational metrics, driven by broad-based momentum throughout the business. The strength across our portfolio drove revenue of $454 million in the first quarter, an increase of 151% over the prior year, including organic revenue growth of 69% for legacy Teladoc...

We continue to see significant strength in non-infectious disease and specialty visits with mental health volumes, in particular, driving growth in both B2B and DTC channels....In addition to a large pipeline of new and expansion opportunities, we continue to see opportunities for competitive takeaways, particularly in the health plan channel, as these clients look for enterprise platforms that can leverage technology and data at scale to deliver actionable insights.”

“...We're also finding that specialty growth is acting as a gateway into multi-service usage. For example, members who had a specialty visit had 40% more general medical visits per member than those who use general medical alone. This is particularly encouraging given client trends toward multi product sales, with over 40% of our members now having access to more than one product...There's really nobody in the market who comes close to the comprehensive solution for both acute episodic and chronic care, as well as the range of both digital and professional services in terms of our clinicians that we can bring to bear. And we see that in our pipeline based on the fact that it's characterized by larger deals than we've ever seen before...Last summer when we announced the Livongo acquisition, we talked about the fact that the market had accelerated and that we foresaw the strategic chessboard moving. And ours was a move to put the leaders together in the market to create an unmatched solution, and bringing together InTouch Livongo and Teladoc certainly does that.”

Teladoc Health (: TDOC) Earnings Call Highlights Available at: https://bit.ly/3j0kRmS

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: "More HealthTech M&A in Pipeline..."

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream event. AIML Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors the company’s innovative wearable healthtech platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more.

With an initial focus on large B2B contracts, including insurance providers, AIML is now capitalizing on growing consumer demand for its wearables, which it is marketing through online direct-to-consumer channels. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Watch AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Investors Discovery Day Video: https://bit.ly/2Sy5G9Z

June 22 - AIMLF’s Health Gauge subsidiary enters strategic partnership with Lenica Research Group, a leader in the development of innovative, evidence-based tools to improve brain function and enhance athletic performance for the pending commercial launch of Lenica's Peak Cognition sports training platform. AIMLF CEO Randy Duguay, noted the partnership with Lenica reflects their shared focus on employing advanced digital health tools to enhance performance and support overall health and wellness:

“...By combining Lenica's Virtual Reality (VR)-enhanced sports training platform and Health Gauge's physiological health information capture technology - which generates detailed data on heart health, stress management, skin temperature and other key metrics - we'll be able to offer athletes, coaches and trainers an incredibly precise, comprehensive picture of an athlete's current state of health and how to improve it.”

June 16 - AIMLF’s Health Gauge, has partnered with the University of Alberta's ST Innovations regarding Neural Network data set validation work in support of Health Gauge's FDA 510k and Health Canada submission processes for clearance as a Class 2 medical device. Additionally, this collaboration is designed to help refine and optimize the overall accuracy of Health Gauge's latest wearable device (smart watch), The Phoenix, for blood pressure (BP), O2, and other predictive data relating to a patient's physiological information.

Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN) CEO Clifton Pemble: “Well Positioned To Capitalize on New Trends in Health & Fitness”

“...The pandemic created many new opportunities as interest in health, fitness and active lifestyles surged. We were well positioned to seize these opportunities with a strong product lineup. And our vertically integrated business model gave us flexibility to meet rapidly changing demands. During this crisis, we maintained our focus on R&D, which allowed us to introduce many innovative new products throughout the year... Looking forward, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the broader trends in health and fitness. We plan to leverage our recent acquisition of Firstbeat to offer products with unique health and fitness features. In addition, we intend to capitalize on the trends in indoor cycling with our strong lineup of Tacx products.”

Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3uuMVBh

Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Reliq Telehealth Platform”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF, Financial) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days - andon path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations).

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Watch Reliq Health Tech ( RQHTF, Financial) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3fneUPp

June 16 - RQHTF has signed a contract with a large regional clinic in Nigeria to provide its iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules and its iUGO Voice automated interactive voice recognition platform to their chronic disease patients. “Nigeria has a population of over 210 Million people,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “Over 4 Million Nigerians have diabetes and over 8 Million have hypertension. Reliq will be able to deploy our iUGO Care and iUGO Voice solutions in Nigeria to help cost-effectively improve health outcomes and access to care for chronic disease patients. Our software’s multilingual capabilities and our track record of successful deployment in areas with very limited infrastructure and connectivity – such as Northern Ontario and rural Texas – Reliq is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the rural and urban Nigerian population. We expect to start onboarding in July.”

May 6 - RQHTF signs four new Skilled Nursing Facility clients in the Southern United States, and is expanding its Care Management team in response to significant demand for the Company’s Care Management Services. Using RQHTF’s iUGO Care platform, SNFs can provide discharged patients with Transitional Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Annual Wellness Visits and other services aimed at preventing readmissions and proactively managing chronic conditions to improve health outcomes. These services create new, high margin revenue streams for Skilled Nursing Facilities while also improving patient satisfaction, and help SNFs avoid significant financial penalties assessed by Medicare and Medicaid for preventable readmissions.

April 21 - RQHTF signs contracts with two US Nephrology practices to use Reliq’s proprietary iUGO Care platform to monitor Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients.

April 13 - RQHTF signed two new contracts with Orthopedic Practices in Texas, leveraging its iUGO Care platform to enable Orthopedic Specialists to manage their chronic orthopedic and post-operative patients at home.

About Wall Street Reporter's Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

