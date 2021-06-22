ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center.1 This is the second consecutive year that ServiceNow has been recognized as a Leader for its Customer+Service+Management (CSM) solution. According to a 2021 Gartner Market Share report, ServiceNow’s market share in worldwide revenue grew 75.6% in the Customer Service and Support market in 2020.2

Transforming customer service requires looking at the end-to-end customer experience from initial engagement through issue resolution. Organizations traditionally focus on the engagement layer of customer service, which involves how customers make requests and how agents perform on the phone and in chats. Delivering great customer experiences also requires streamlining and automating the other critical aspect of customer service – fulfilling customers’ requests – which is performed in the customer operations layer.

ServiceNow offers a unique set of capabilities, enabled by digital workflows, that unite front-, middle- and back-office teams to simplify engagement, solve issues quickly and fix problems before customers notice they exist.

“Speed, agility and efficiency are must-have requirements for customer service in today’s environment,” said John Ball, SVP and GM of Customer Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “Powered by the Now Platform, ServiceNow delivers a complete solution for customer engagement and operations to improve the end-to-end customer experience and drive operational efficiency across industries.”

ServiceNow Customer Service Management is expected to be a $1B annual contract value (ACV) business for the company with an ACV run rate of more than $400 million as of the end of 2020. More than 1,500 customers use ServiceNow Customer Workflow products to modernize their customer service operations and drive customer loyalty, including AT&T, Capita Software, Lloyds Bank and Swarovski.

ServiceNow believes Gartner's recognition of its CSM portfolio validates its approach to enhancing customer experiences by connecting customer engagement and customer operations with digital workflows.

ServiceNow has continued to enhance and evolve its CSM offering, with innovations including:

  • Workforce Optimization provides clear visibility into performance, makes customer service operations more efficient and gives managers actionable tools to manage their most important resource–people.
  • Process Optimization enables organizations to visually discover bottlenecks and inefficiencies where automation and streamlined workflows can improve the end-to-end customer experience.
  • Engagement Messenger for CSM provides contextual services and allows customers to both natively embed self-service into any web application and have the ability to escalate to human assistance. This capability powers knowledge management, service catalog, live chat and virtual agents, all through a consumer-grade experience.

Additional Information:

1 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Nadine LeBlanc, Jim Davies, Varun Agarwal, 15 June 2021

2 Gartner, Inc., “Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2020,” 14 April 2021. Calculations performed by ServiceNow based on Gartner report.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow’s customer service management products and customer workflows. Such forward‑looking statements include statements regarding expected performance and benefits of such products and workflows. Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward‑looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward‑looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward‑looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward‑looking statements include: (i) changes in the regulatory and competitive landscape and (ii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify these investments in customer workflows and customer service management products. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005409r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005409/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment