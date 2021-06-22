U.S. Haircutting Franchise Renews with Unbound CMS by Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced that one of the largest U.S.-based haircutting franchises has signed a long-term contract with Unbound CMS.



The company has more than 1,800 locations throughout the United States. The business had been with Unbound CMS since 2012, when the Unbound team originally designed and built their corporate site. Throughout the years, Unbound has also incorporated store locators and developed franchisee local sites. Each franchise site has its own unique URL with a handful of webpages for each location, all powered by Unbound.

The company recently decided to consolidate the franchises under the main domain and streamline their digital experience while also reducing long-term costs. After evaluating other CMS options on the market, the team recognized that Unbound was the best solution for their project. Unbound will provide the powerful Local Pages solution which was an essential part of closing this franchise-specific renewal deal. The company decided on a 36-month contract to perfect this new digital strategy with Unbound.

“Bridgeline has a long history with this company and we’re thrilled to be powering their latest digital project,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We hope we can prove again how valuable our services are to their business and franchisees.”