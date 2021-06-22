Logo
Flex Releases its 2021 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today released its 2021 sustainability report, summarizing the company's calendar year 2020 sustainability performance and results against the Flex 20 by 2020 goals. The report demonstrates Flex's commitment to sustainable manufacturing operations, providing a safe environment for employees, applying responsible business practices and contributing to its communities during an unparalleled year. Prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option, the Flex 2021 sustainability report can be viewed at https://flex.com/company/our-sustainability/reports-and-disclosures.

In 2020, the company concluded its Flex 20 by 2020 strategy and goals in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and UN Global Compact's ten principles. In total, Flex met 16 of its 20 goals across focus areas including people, community, environment, integrity and supply chain.

2020 key highlights

  • 92% growth in renewable energy use year over year
  • 21% reduction in incident rate year over year
  • Screened 100% of new global suppliers using social and environmental criteria
  • Conducted in-person Code of Business Conduct and Ethics training at 100% of Flex sites with direct labor employees

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flex Foundation, the company's nonprofit charity arm, supported the relief efforts of a number of nonprofits globally. These partnerships included the Solidarity Response Fund – World Health Organization. In 2020, the Flex Foundation provided financial contributions, grants and mask donations across 33 local projects in 12 countries, benefiting an estimated 200,000 people. Additionally, the company donated 16.5 million Flex-made masks to employees and surrounding communities.

In 2020, Flex was recognized as an FTSE4Good Index Series constituent for the fifth consecutive year, received an A and A- rating from CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) for its disclosures in water security and climate change, respectively, and maintained the highest disclosure and transparency scores from Institutional Shareholder Services, among other accolades for its sustainability efforts.

"Sustainability is at the core of what we do to not only responsibly build great products for our customers, but also do our part in contributing to a healthier future. 2020 was a year unlike any other, and I am incredibly proud of the dedication, resiliency and adaptability demonstrated by our global workforce to help us meet many of our Flex 20 by 2020 goals and support our communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kyra Whitten, vice president, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability at Flex. "Continuing our purposeful journey, we are well positioned to scale proven best practices, apply invaluable lessons learned and drive more transparency to advance our long-term vision of sustainability and help our customers achieve their sustainability aspirations."

2030 sustainability strategy and goals
Building on nearly 20 years of sustainability experience and investment, Flex refreshed its sustainability strategy and framework and announced its most ambitious goals yet in 2021. As part of its strategy, the company is committed to significantly lowering emissions through science-based targets in partnership with suppliers and customers, investing in its communities, advancing a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment for all and driving ESG-compliant practices with transparency. Flex will begin reporting progress on its 2030 goals in 2022. Visit https://flex.com/resources/2030-sustainability-goals to learn more.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Media & Press
Jessica Anderson
Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications
(408) 577-4789
Jessica[email protected]

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]

Flex_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF18528&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-releases-its-2021-sustainability-report-301316827.html

SOURCE Flex

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF18528&Transmission_Id=202106220905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF18528&DateId=20210622
