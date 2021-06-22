Logo
Personalis Announces NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced its inaugural event, NeXT+Level+Biomarkers+Symposium, which will showcase novel research into emerging biomarkers using the Personalis+NeXT+Platform™.

This event will detail the latest research from Personalis as well as a case study done in collaboration with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Presentations from Personalis will focus on recently published research into HLA loss of heterozygosity, neoantigen prediction, as well as Personalis’ novel composite biomarker, the Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS™). In addition, Dr. Theresa LaVallee will be presenting findings from the PRINCE trial based on data developed and analyzed in collaboration with Personalis.

The agenda for NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium will cover:

  • Biomarker Discovery with ImmunoID NeXT Platform®
  • Exploring HLA LOH with the DASH (Deletion of Allele-Specific HLAs) Algorithm
  • Neoantigen Binding Prediction and Biomarker Discovery with SHERPA™
  • Composite Biomarkers and our Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS™)
  • Parker Institute Case Study: The PRINCE Trial
  • NeXT Liquid Biopsy™ Overview and Review of AACR Data
  • NeXT Dx™ and Companion Diagnostics (CDx) with Personalis

“We are excited to share our latest technology and product advances with our partners,” said Richard Chen, MD, Personalis CSO. “Given the complex biology underlying cancer progression and response to treatment, our mission at Personalis is to provide broader, more comprehensive molecular profiling and testing for each patient’s cancer, thereby giving biopharma, physicians, and patients the information they need for precision oncology now and with an eye to the future. These new technologies help further that mission.”

Further information, including registration information, on the NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium can be found at this+link.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency, and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis%26reg%3B+ImmunoID+NeXT+Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical+Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (%40PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, Personalis’ business opportunities, leadership, plans, vision or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005462/en/

