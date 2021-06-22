Logo
TriNet Announces Lisa Reeves as Chief Product Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., June 22, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Lisa Reeves—veteran leader in product strategy, product management and next generation digitization, has joined the company as Chief Product Officer, reporting to TriNet Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Olivier Kohler.

TNET_Logo.jpg

Reeves comes to TriNet with extensive leadership experience in product management for human capital management solutions providers. She most recently served as Chief Product Officer for Zenefits, where she led the company's product management, design, strategy and program management functions. Prior to that, she was vice president of corporate strategy for Workday, which she joined through the acquisition of her startup GridCraft, a data-analytics platform she co-founded and led.

"Lisa brings more than 25 years of experience, expertise and leadership in technology and product innovation," said Kohler. "She has a deep understanding of small and medium-size business product needs and solutions—and is an incredible addition to the TriNet leadership team. On behalf of the entire company, I would like to officially welcome Lisa to TriNet."

"I am passionate about developing innovative products that help entrepreneurs and other small and medium-size businesses succeed," said Reeves. "I have had a long-standing admiration for TriNet and am thrilled to be a part of this world-class team."

Reeves holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Kalamazoo College, an MBA in international business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and completed the "Women on Boards: Succeeding as a Corporate Director" executive education program at Harvard Business School.

She is on the Board of Directors at Vendasta and is a Blackstone Advisor for the state of Colorado. Reeves was also appointed by the Colorado House of Representatives to the Colorado Economic Development Commission and served from 2017-2019.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF18587&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-announces-lisa-reeves-as-chief-product-officer-301317225.html

SOURCE TriNet

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF18587&Transmission_Id=202106220905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF18587&DateId=20210622
