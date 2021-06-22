Masonite International Corporation Releases Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today released the company’s 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines Masonite’s ESG achievements and priorities over the past year and highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to extend a positive influence on the environment, its customers, employees, and the communities in which it operates.

“Masonite was built on a foundation of sustainability, and I am proud of the progress we have made toward becoming even better global stewards,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “This report outlines our path to continued creation of long-term value for our stakeholders and advancing Our Purpose, We Help People Walk Through Walls.”

The Masonite 2020 ESG Report is the company’s first to address the requirements of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for the building products and furnishings industry.

Key accomplishments highlighted in the report include:

Completed first comprehensive carbon footprint for Scope 1 and 2 emissions that has been third party verified

Installed lighting retrofits at five Masonite facilities which will save an estimated 12 million kWh of annualized energy savings

Further committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive culture by establishing the position of Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion

Conducted more than 600 safety-focused kaizen events to improve manufacturing processes in ways that are designed to help reach the goal of zero safety-related incidents

Established an ESG Executive Steering committee composed of leaders who help set corporate strategy, guide execution and oversee reporting and disclosure for ESG

The complete report is available at masonite.com%2Fesg.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005036/en/