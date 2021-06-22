W3LL PEOPLE is Bringing More Plant-Powered Goodness to Clean Beauty Passionists

The pioneering clean beauty brand, W3LL PEOPLE, known for its dermatologist-developed, plant-powered and high performance products, is launching a recharged, revamped and revitalized brand direction. Officially turning 13 on June 28, the brand is celebrating with a new look, new formulas and new products. W3LL PEOPLE has also reaffirmed its mission for those who crave clean and natural beauty routines to be well, look well, and do well.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005779/en/

Clean beauty pioneer W3LL PEOPLE, known for its dermatologist-developed, plant-powered and high performance products, reveals a new look, new formulas and new products. (Photo: Business Wire)

“W3LL PEOPLE has been making award-winning beauty from premium, plant-powered ingredients long before it was cool,” says Shirley Pinkson, Co-Founder W3LL PEOPLE and Head of Education, e.l.f. Beauty. “Evolution is essential for any brand to best serve its consumers, and we’re proud to be evolving in ways that stay true to who we are. We have always approached beauty with the belief that clean beauty outperforms conventional every time.”

“W3LL PEOPLE proves that it’s possible to be innovative with high performance, super clean and super natural beauty products,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “With this next phase in the brand’s evolution, we’re excited to offer more of a selection and ease while maintaining our same standards of authenticity, effectiveness, inclusion and transparency.”

W3LLNESS ELEVATED, ON THE OUTSIDE…

The plant-powered beauty you’ve always known just got an upgrade. It starts on the outside with W3LL PEOPLE’s new look – sleek, simple and modern new packaging that is sustainable-minded.

True to the brand’s ethos, W3LL PEOPLE continues to be all about ease. The new package design features beautiful imagery that makes each product easy to navigate. The names of the products have also been updated so that the performance and benefits are instantly recognizable.

…AND INSIDE

For 13 years, W3LL PEOPLE has been on the cutting edge of clean formulations. Created by a dermatologist and two skincare and beauty experts, W3LL PEOPLE has offered plant-powered, cruelty-free formulations from the get-go. Ethically sourced, they’re full of botanical ingredients like green tea, pomegranate, mango and broccoli seed oil and formulated without synthetic fillers, sulfates, preservatives, and fragrances. W3LL PEOPLE remains at the forefront of the industry with its strict standards for clean, safe and authentic plant-based ingredients.

More than 35 W3LL PEOPLE products have been verified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), which has long been the gold standard for personal care and beauty products.

“Every single one of our products prioritizes the wellbeing of your skin first,” adds Pinkson. “When you wear W3LL PEOPLE, you’re not only getting radiant coverage that defines and highlights your complexion, but you’re also getting active botanical formulas that hydrate, nourish, and boost skin health. Be on the lookout for even more updates, add-ons and improvements in the very near future!”

W3LL PEOPLE is available at w3llpeople.com, Credo Beauty, The Detox Market, Target.com and select Target stores. It’s also available in all Ulta Beauty stores as part of Ulta’s Conscious Beauty program, an initiative to provide consumers greater choices and transparency in clean beauty.

Be well and stay connected across W3LL PEOPLE’s social channels: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About W3LL PEOPLE

A clean beauty pioneer with over 35 EWG VERIFIED™ products, W3LL PEOPLE has raised the standard for high-performance, plant-powered, cruelty-free cosmetics since 2008. Founded on the principles of purity, artistry and responsibility, we are committed to creating clean products that help people be well, look well, and do well. At its core, the brand vision of Because all people can be well people strives to make clean beauty accessible to all consumers. Currently available online and at select Target, The Detox Market and Credo Beauty stores, in addition to Ulta Beauty Conscious Beauty program, the brand aims to become even more accessible to consumers as part of the e.l.f. Beauty family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005779/en/