Trend Micro Vision One Stops Threats Faster, Streamlines Operations and Cuts Costs

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced new analyst research that reveals organizations using Trend Micro Vision One, its extended detection and response (XDR) solution, benefit from enhanced security effectiveness, business enablement and cost reduction. Vendor consolidation, automation, more efficient triage and investigation and fewer successful attacks could enable cost savings of 63% for Trend Micro Vision One customers and 79% by leveraging Trend Micro's Managed XDR service.

Access the full report from The Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG): Analyzing the Economic Benefits of Trend Micro Vision One here: https://resources.trendmicro.com/ESG-Economic-Validation-Report.html

Threat detection and response has become increasingly challenging as cyber risk continues to evolve. More sophisticated and widespread attacks combined with uncorrelated data, a general lack of visibility, and an overwhelming number of alerts puts security teams without XDR capabilities at risk.

ESG found that, "Organizations using the XDR capabilities of Trend Micro Vision One can eliminate siloed views and processes, reduce cybersecurity complexity, pursue new opportunities more confidently, and reduce spending on security products."

"Once we ripped and replaced our previous solutions with Trend Micro, we saw immediate improvements in performance. I never looked back after that," said Michael Perez, network administrator for Fabens Independent School District. "It has saved me unlimited amounts of time and money because we have not been successfully attacked. Since deploying Trend Micro solutions, we've been stronger than ever. Trend Micro was built to do security."

Trend Micro Vision One goes beyond XDR by analyzing and correlating security telemetry from endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, emails, and networks—enabling SOC teams to prioritize and respond to threats more effectively. Current customers have benefitted from:

Security effectiveness: " The reduction in complexity has led to a reduction in human-caused errors of over 25%. This gives us faster detection and remediation," said VP/CISO of a medical supplies and services company.

Eliminating siloed processes and views supports enhanced, streamlined operational efficiency, making it easier for organizations to take advantage of new opportunities without adding additional resources. Cost reduction: "Our overall product spend has gone down almost 50% when you look at all of the products that Trend Micro has replaced," noted a CISO in the hospitality industry.

"Trend Micro Vision One empowers security teams with a centralized and powerful threat detection solution," said Wendy Moore, vice-president, product marketing for Trend Micro, "Our XDR capabilities equip teams with the tools they need — making it easy for analysts to cut through the noise of complex campaigns deployed by malicious threat actors. ESG's independent validation of our XDR approach provides confirmation that Trend Micro Vision One improves security posture, accelerates the speed of business and reduces cost."

Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform delivers security consolidation without sacrificing industry-leading protection across all layers. This approach offers the broad visibility and insights SOC teams need, while providing time efficiency through higher quality alerts. These benefits empower organizations to confidently invest in their digital transformation for long-term protection and success.

Research Methodology

This report leverages ESG's custom research; knowledge of the industry, markets, and alternative technologies; expert analyst opinion; and review of third-party or internal testing. ESG conducted in-depth interviews with Trend Micro customers and reviewed customer case studies to better understand and quantify the positive outcomes experienced by organizations using XDR. From this research, ESG created an economic model based on a company with 2,000 employees accessing 3,400 devices.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com .

