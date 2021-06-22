JanOne Selects Regulatory Partner for Phase 2b Trial as Investigational Plan is Prepared for FDA Filing

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company focused on developing treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, today announced its selection of Avania as its regulatory partner in the upcoming planned Phase 2b trial of lead product candidate JAN101 for treating Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). Avania will manage all regulatory operations associated with trial preparedness and execution including ensuring compliance with the FDA's requirements for investigational practices and managing correspondence with the FDA on JanOne's behalf throughout the duration of the trial. Avania has recently completed the filing of the annual report for IND 111703 on behalf of JanOne.

Tony Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer of JanOne, commented, "We are pleased with our selection of Avania as our regulatory partner for our upcoming planned Phase 2b trial and will rely on their globally recognized expertise as we prepare to first file our pre-Phase 2 briefing package this summer and, following our planned meeting with the FDA, file our new protocol and related documents. Avania will assist us through each aspect of filing, including the clinical protocol, the Investigator's Brochure (IB), the General Investigational Plan, and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) updates. We have made great progress year-to-date as we approach our protocol filing, and once approved by the FDA, we look forward to the expected initial recruitment of PAD subjects for this important trial."

Avania is an integrated global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) with specialized expertise in medical device, novel technology, and combination products. Avania advances products from feasibility all the way through post-approval trials in analytics, clinical trials, consulting, regulatory, and reimbursement.

JanOne recently announced its completion of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) production of the first batch of JAN101, an initial step along the path to initiation of the Phase 2b PAD trial.

JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN) is focused on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. By alleviating pain at the source, JanOne aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The company is also exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate, JAN101, is for potentially treating peripheral artery disease ("PAD"), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans. JAN101 demonstrated positive results in a Phase 2a clinical trial, and Phase 2b trials are expected to begin in the near future. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD, associated vascular conditions, and neuropathic pain. For more information, visit www.janone.com.

