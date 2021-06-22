Logo
Petco Expands Nutrition Assortment by Introducing WholeHearted Plus, Adding True Meals™ Dog Food and New Veterinary Diet Offerings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the expansion of its curated nutrition assortment to include: WholeHearted Plus, an extension of Petco's WholeHearted private label brand; True MealsTM Dog Food in partnership with Tyson Pet Products, Inc.; and new veterinary diet offerings.

Petco_Logo.jpg

WholeHearted Plus, which is now available at Petco, includes affordable, high-quality dog and puppy dry and wet food. The dry food contains tender protein shreds along with crunchy kibble, while the wet food includes delicious veggies and rice along with broth and meat to help support lean muscles and provide energy. Additionally, True Meals™ Dog Food, which can be found exclusively at Petco, features nutrient-dense, minimally processed recipes for adult dogs and puppies. The line of complete and balanced dog foods bridges the gap between kibble and fresh dog food, providing an elevated meal experience for dogs.

Petco's expanded veterinary diet solutions, which are formulated to treat a variety of common issues such as digestive problems, obesity and allergies, can help optimize pets' overall health and wellbeing. At Petco's full-service vet hospitals and vaccination clinics, licensed veterinarians can partner with pet parents to find the right diet for their pets. Petco aids pet parents in the veterinary approval process for vet diet formulas, enabling seamless prescription refills and sharing deals that help make these tailored nutrition options affordable.

Comprehensive product offerings across WholeHearted Plus, True Meals™ Dog Food and veterinary diets include:

Nutrition is the foundation of physical health, one of the pillars of Petco's Whole Health philosophy, an industry-leading framework created with the focus to improve pets' overall wellbeing. Petco has been committed to leading pet nutrition standards since the company became the first and only national retailer to no longer sell food and treats containing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives* for dogs and cats, and continues to reinvent the category with new, affordable and convenient options to support overall pet health and wellness. Additionally, Petco committed to the complete removal of artificial colors, preservatives and flavors from food for aquatic life and small animals, such as rabbits, guinea pigs and reptiles, by the end of 2021.

With Pals Rewards, pet parents earn 5% back every day, a free eighth bag of dry dog or cat food, a free eighth groom, a birthday gift for their pet and 35% off their first repeat delivery order with free shipping.** For more information about Petco's new nutrition offerings, visit petco.com. The company offers a variety of safe, convenient ways to shop, including in Petco pet care centers, online and in the Petco app, as well as via curbside pick-up, same-day delivery and repeat delivery.

*See how Petco defines artificial ingredients at Petco.com/nutritionstandards.
**See Pals Rewards terms and conditions for full details.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.
Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Contact:
Yvonne Tarrab
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA18568&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petco-expands-nutrition-assortment-by-introducing-wholehearted-plus-adding-true-meals-dog-food-and-new-veterinary-diet-offerings-301316835.html

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA18568&Transmission_Id=202106220908PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA18568&DateId=20210622
