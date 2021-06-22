Logo
Oldcastle APG Acquires EP Henry

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fortifies Mid-Atlantic Footprint with Acquisition of Premier Paver Manufacturer

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG today announced its acquisition of EP Henry, a privately owned manufacturer of hardscape and masonry products in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Operating from seven manufacturing and distribution facilities across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland, EP Henry provides pavers, segmental retaining walls, masonry block, and wet-cast products to the building materials market.

Oldcastle_APG_EP_Henry.jpg

Since 1903, EP Henry has manufactured the highest quality products for its customers, offering pavers, masonry, and walls recognized for beauty, durability, and innovation. EP Henry aligns with Oldcastle APG's existing portfolio, fortifying its manufacturing and distribution capabilities for decades to come.

"I am thrilled to welcome J.C. Henry and the entire EP Henry team to Oldcastle APG," says Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. "Across four generations, EP Henry has stood the test of time as a thought-leader in the hardscapes and masonry industries, bringing families together through best-in-class outdoor living spaces. I look forward to working with the EP Henry team to ensure a seamless transition for the customers we serve."

"For nearly 120 years, our family has sought to make the best quality products for our customers," says J.C. Henry, CEO, EP Henry. "We are excited to join the Oldcastle APG family, knowing their commitment to quality and customer service complements our own. As this new chapter in EP Henry's history unfolds, I am confident our customers will experience nothing but the best from EP Henry for years to come."

The acquisition was finalized on June 21, 2021 and follows several recent strategic hardscapes acquisitions by Oldcastle APG, including Allied Concrete Products and Abbotsford.

About EP Henry

Since 1903, EP Henry has sought to make the best quality products for its customers and bring families together through amazing outdoor living spaces. EP Henry offers a broad assortment of distinctive pavers and walls that set the standard for beauty, quality, and durability. EP Henry is based in the Mid-Atlantic United States and has been family-owned for four generations.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, is a leading provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Echelon masonry, Sakrete and Amerimix packaged products, and MoistureShield composite decking. CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.76,600 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe. It also has positions in Asia. For more information, visit www.crh.com

favicon.png?sn=NY19148&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oldcastle-apg-acquires-ep-henry-301317389.html

SOURCE Oldcastle APG

