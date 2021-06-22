Logo
Lincoln Financial Group Names Jen Warne as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Jen Warne has been named executive vice president and chief people officer, effective immediately. In this role, Warne will oversee all Human Resources functions, including talent management, recruiting, employee relations, benefits and wellness programs, compensation, the office of diversity and inclusion and the company’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts. She will also provide strategic HR counsel to the CEO, senior management team and board of directors. Warne will report to Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, and will sit on Lincoln’s Senior Management Committee, which drives the company’s long-term strategy. Warne has been with Lincoln for 10 years, serving as the company’s Chief Talent Officer since 2011.

“Jen brings deep HR expertise to the role and a proven track record for delivering HR strategies that differentiate Lincoln in the marketplace as a destination employer,” said Glass. “She will be a critical partner to all of us as we continue to enhance our employee experience. I look forward to Jen’s leadership in driving this important work forward.”

Warne joined Lincoln Financial from Towers Watson (formerly Towers Perrin), where she held various HR leadership positions. She has 25 years of HR experience and holds a bachelor’s degree from Temple University.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3639983-062121

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005445r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005445/en/

