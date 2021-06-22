McEwen Mining Reminder of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reminds investors that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held virtually at:



www.meetingcenter.io/236635772

on June 28, 2021

at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The formal part of the meeting will be followed by a company presentation by management providing an update on our operations, project developments and expansion plans, and by a question-and-answer session.

The event will be archived and become available on our company’s website at

https://www.mcewenmining.com/media.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is in the midst of a turnaround. It is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas, with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

