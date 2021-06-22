Indian Motorcycle Expands Rental Locations Throughout U.S. & Canada

Indian+Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced new rental locations throughout the United States and Canada. With 14 new Indian Motorcycle Rental affiliates, even more North American riders now have the opportunity to rent a new Indian Motorcycle for as short as four hours or as long as a week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005268/en/

Indian Motorcycle Rentals (Photo: Business Wire)

With 25 total locations, Indian Motorcycle Rentals are now available in many of the top riding destinations, including San Diego, Sturgis, Austin, Nashville, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Panama City Beach, Vancouver and more. Indian Motorcycle Rental affiliates will each house a fleet with various models from the current model year lineup. Each rental fleet will be updated every 12-18 months to enable riders to have the opportunity to experience the latest and greatest from Indian Motorcycle, including the all-new Indian Chief and refined 2022 FTR lineup. Riders with a valid motorcycle license can visit Rentals.IndianMotorcycle.com to confirm bike availability and make reservations.

“As stay-at-home restrictions from the past year contributed to a surge within motorcycling, we’re excited to offer more ways for riders to experience what Indian Motorcycle has to offer,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President, Indian Motorcycle. “Whether in need of a bike for commuting, for an upcoming ride, or simply for an extended demo experience, Indian Motorcycle Rentals provide a premium experience for locals and visitors alike.”

Each motorcycle rental will include damage coverage as part of the rental fee. Riders are required to have a motorcycle endorsement and be fully geared up, including a DOT-approved helmet, long pants and close-toed shoes. Additional protective gear such as gloves, riding jacket and high-visibility or reflective clothing, is also recommended. Loaner helmets are also available for those riders in need.

To learn more about Indian Motorcycle Rentals visit+rentals.indianmotorcycle.com+and follow along on+Facebook,+Twitter and+Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit+www.indianmotorcycle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005268/en/