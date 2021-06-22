Logo
Evolent Health Named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies on the list were rated in areas of recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement and representation. These companies have made a significant commitment to the advancement of women.

"We are honored to be included for the second year in a row on Parity.org's list of Best Companies for Women to Advance," said Evolent Health Chief Talent Officer Michelle Engel. "Fostering inclusion is one of our core values at Evolent, and we are committed to living that value every day through our work with one another and with our partners. We know we are best positioned to achieve our mission and support patients and members when all voices and perspectives are heard. We look forward to continuing to ensure equity for the women of Evolent who contribute so much to our company's mission and success."

Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

"After a year that has erased all the gains women have made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women's advancement at work—all the more reason to celebrate their successes," said Parity.org founder and CEO Cathrin Stickney. "The companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now."

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

For more details, visit: parity.org/best-companies.

Evolent_Health_Logo.jpg

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

About Parity.org
Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org.

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance List
Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Thirty-four companies made the 2021 list, based on a cumulative rating that took into consideration recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement and overall representation.

Investor Contact: Chelsea Griffin, Evolent Health, 919.817.8045, [email protected]; Media Contact: Dan Paladino, Evolent Health, 571.306.3470, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH17658&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-named-to-parityorgs-best-companies-for-women-to-advance-list-2021-301316753.html

SOURCE Evolent Health

