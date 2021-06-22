IDenta Corp to Equip UN Forces in Multiple Countries for Drug Testing at Airports

PR Newswire

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and unique Forensic Products will supply detection field kits to the UN Forces in multiple countries to check for drug presence at airports in all kinds of situations. IDenta's patented technology is simple to use, safe, reliable and does not require training, which makes the product accessible to everyone.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We welcome cooperation with a global and important organization such as the United Nations. The organization is active in many countries around the world, and we are glad that they have chosen our technology to be an important part of the global drug war. The organization has a lot of resources and cooperation with them is a very important milestone".

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

