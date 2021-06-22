EVO Payments Launches ACH Transaction Processing for PayFabric

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVO Payments, Inc. ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced the launch of EVO ACH to enable merchants to send and receive debit payments directly to and from a customer's bank account.

As EVO's latest value-added processing service, EVO ACH is integrated to EVO's proprietary payment gateway, PayFabric, allowing EVO's merchants to seamlessly offer their customers with an additional payments method. EVO ACH can be integrated into a merchant's website as well as third party applications for a fully streamlined payment experience with transaction support that includes mail orders, telephone orders, eCommerce websites as well as recurring subscriptions.

"We are very excited to be able to offer EVO ACH to our customers via our PayFabric gateway," stated Brendan Tansill, EVO's President, the Americas. "Our merchants will benefit from our enhanced digital payments offering, which will reduce friction with their customers, increase the timeliness of payments, and significantly reduce administrative costs."

PayFabric is EVO's secure cloud-based payment processing solution for merchants and software providers that makes it easy to accept and manage payments. PayFabric now supports EVO ACH to offer merchants the unprecedented speed, security, and flexibility of ACH payment processing.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

