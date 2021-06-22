PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold an investor event to provide an update on the Company's strategy. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 29 at 8:00 a.m. EDT and a live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.united.com.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-to-host-united-next-investor-event-to-discuss-company-strategy-301317385.html

SOURCE United Airlines