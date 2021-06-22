PERFORMACIDE® Kills Virus Causing COVID-19 In Just 30 Seconds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PERFORMACIDE® Kills Virus Causing COVID-19 In Just 30 Seconds

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PERFORMACIDE® Disinfectant Gets New EPA Label After Successful SARS-CoV-2 Testing

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OdorStar Technology, LLC. a subsidiary of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI), announces it has received approval from The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its PERFORMACIDE® brand of disinfectants (EPA Reg No. 87508-3) that include a 30-second kill claim for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Performacide_30_Second_Claim.jpg

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has updated the labeling of PERFORMACIDE® Hard Surface Disinfectant to reflect a 30-second contact time to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard, non-porous surfaces. Previously, the disinfectant had a suggested contact time of 10-minutes as indicated on "List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19)," an online product-finder published by the agency.

To prove efficacy, PERFORMACIDE® was tested directly against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

CEO and President, Peter Dornau, commented, "Killing the virus that causes COVID-19 in under a minute will dramatically expand the markets for PERFORMACIDE® and its sub-registered brands. The third-party lab testing proved that our product is effective against the virus itself, and not a similar coronavirus or a surrogate. In addition, we are currently researching reduced dwell times for other viruses and bacteria, as well as a variety of application methods, to submit for future EPA approvals."

PERFORMACIDE® is currently used for hard surface disinfection across many markets—including veterinarian, restaurant, and the cultivation industry—and is prized for its "spray and go" air-dry formula that, when used as directed, requires no further wiping or rinsing of a surface to effectively disinfect. It also leaves no carcinogens or poisonous residuals on surfaces as it naturally dissipates.

Mr. Dornau concluded, "PERFORMACIDE® already reduces the many steps involved in a full cleaning routine by eliminating rinsing or wiping again. This new 30-second contact time only further reduces time needed for disinfection protocols and could potentially increase the profits for businesses and markets that rely on a quick turnover of disinfected surfaces—from restaurants and hospitals to public transport and local municipalities.

We're excited to offer this unique, Made-In-USA solution to help support businesses as we enter into the post-pandemic recovery."

PERFORMACIDE® Hard Surface Disinfectant (EPA Reg No. 87508-3) is available online and in retail stores nationwide. Visit www.performacide.com for more information.

Forward-looking Statements:
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to killing the virus that causes COVID-19 in under a minute will dramatically expand the markets for PERFORMACIDE®. In addition, there is no guarantee that research will confirm reduced dwell times for other viruses and bacteria, as well as a variety of application methods, to submit for future EPA approvals. Also forward looking that the Company could potentially increase the profits for businesses and markets that rely on a quick turnover of disinfected surfaces—from restaurants and hospitals to public transport and local municipalities.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "believe," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," or "could," including the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect these results include, but are not limited to, the highly competitive nature of our industry; reliance on certain key customers; changes in consumer demand for Performacide, the economy in general; and other factors addressed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

About PERFORMACIDE®:
When the PERFORMACIDE® patented pouch is immersed in water, it creates a concentrated chlorine dioxide solution for disinfecting, sanitizing and deodorizing. PERFORMACIDE® is EPA registered as a hospital type disinfectant, sanitizer, tuberculocide, virucide, fungicide and deodorizer and is manufactured by Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. subsidiary, OdorStar Technology, LLC., with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and manufacturing facilities in Montgomery, Alabama.

About Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.:
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of appearance, performance, and maintenance chemicals and accessories serving the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, outdoor power equipment, home and commercial markets. The Company's line of EPA-approved disinfectant products, marketed as PERFORMACIDE®, and vapor-based air care products, sold as NosGUARD, use a patented device for on-the-spot chlorine dioxide generation. In addition, the Company produces private label formulations of many of its products for various customers and provides custom blending and packaging services for these and other products. It manufactures and distributes its products in a 300,000 s.f. facility in Montgomery, Alabama, from which they are distributed across the globe.

The Company trades publicly under NASDAQ Capital Markets, Ticker Symbol: OBCI.

The Company's web sites include: www.oceanbiochem.com, www.starbrite.com ; www.startron.com; www.nos-guard.com, www.performacide.com

Contact:
Peter Dornau
CEO and President
[email protected]
954-587-6280

Jeff Barocas
Vice President & CFO
[email protected]
954-587-6280

favicon.png?sn=DA19121&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performacide-kills-virus-causing-covid-19-in-just-30-seconds-301317404.html

SOURCE Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA19121&Transmission_Id=202106221000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA19121&DateId=20210622
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment