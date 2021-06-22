Liquid Avatar to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021.

"We are excited to present our Self Sovereign and commercial digital identity solutions at the Emerging Growth Conference," said David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies. "This conference gives us an opportunity to provide our latest information and presentation to our growing shareholder community."

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, David Lucatch in real time. David will present Liquid Avatar Technologies - The future of Digital Identity at the conference and may subsequently open the floor for questions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies will be presenting at 10:00am Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473091&tp_key=f82736754c&sti=lqavf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will release a link to that after the event.

If you would like to join our mailing list and receive updates from the Company, please click here

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a timely and efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & Services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. -www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Liquid Avatar Operations Inc., focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

The Company has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and, coming soon, an integrated offer engine. In Canada, the Company also has the KABN Visa Card, a card and mobile app platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51"

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please click here to join!

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

[email protected]

US and Canadian Media Contact:

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

[email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All websites referred to are expressly not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the net proceeds of the Offering, the use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the timing for the launch of Liquid Avatar apps, the plans for future features of the Liquid Avatar apps, expected geographic expansion, the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: holders of Warrant not finding the Program sufficiently attractive, failure to obtain necessary approvals in a timely manner or at all; lack of sufficient capital to expand the Company's geographic footprint or to add new features to the Company's offerings; changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations; and the impact of COVID-19. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

SOURCE: Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652568/Liquid-Avatar-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-June-23-2021



