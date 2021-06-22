PPG Furthers LGBTQ Inclusion Commitments with Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced it has signed the Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge, an effort to bring businesses together to promote a thriving, welcoming, and economically-strong commonwealth for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Created by The Pennsylvania Youth Congress, Pennsylvania Values is a coordinated effort to urge the General Assembly to enact comprehensive LGBT-inclusive non-discrimination protections. This legislation will update the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act of 1955 to add sexual orientation and gender identify or expression to be included along with the 11 existing protected classes.

“The Pennsylvania Values Business pledge will help create a more diverse and inclusive environment not only in Pennsylvania, but across our society,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head of diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I). “Non-discrimination protections are not only the right thing to do, but they will strengthen businesses and help to keep talent in our cities. At PPG, we strive to recruit and retain the best talent, because we know that a diverse and inclusive workforce equips the company to drive superior innovations and generate greater value for our global customers, partners and shareholders.”

“We are delighted to have PPG’s support during this crucial moment in time,” said Preston Heldibridle, executive director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress. “LGBTQ communities work tirelessly to ensure that basic dignity and equality are guaranteed for all. We know with PPG’s public commitment we will continue to change hearts and minds across the country, and hopefully the world.”

PPG recently received a score of 90% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX®, which is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The company’s Workplace Gender Identity and Transition Guidelines, for example, address the needs of transgender employees to ensure their safety and fair treatment, maximize their workplace integration and minimize stigmatization. To learn more about PPG’s ongoing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, visit sustainability.ppg.com%2FPeople%2FDiversity-Equity-and-Inclusion.

For additional information regarding the Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge, visit www.pavalues.org%2Fbusiness.

