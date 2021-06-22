Rapid Nutrition Signs a Liquidity Contract With One of the Largest Interdealer Brokers

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD under ISIN code GB00BLG2TX24 ), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based dietary supplements, today announces it has signed a liquidity contract with TSAF-Tradition Securities and Futures to promote regular trading and liquidity of the shares of RAPID NUTRITION as of June 22, 2021.

This liquidity contract complies with the current legal framework, and more particularly with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Regulation (EU) 2016/908 that complements the MAR Regulation, L.225-209 and following of the Commercial Code and the decision AMF No.2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019, with the establishment of contracts of liquidity on equity securities. In accordance with accepted market practices together with all other provisions mentioned therein.

This contract is valid for a period of one year, renewable by mutual agreement.

For the execution of this contract, € 15.000 have been assigned to the liquidity account.

The execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended under the conditions referred to in article 5 of the AMF Decision No.2018-01 of July 2, 2018 and may be terminated for the following reasons, among others:

- At any time by the party of RAPID NUTRITION subject to a 1 month notice.

- At any time by TSAF subject to the fulfilment of a 1 month notice.

- When the parties cannot agree on the execution of the contract.

About TSAF

TSAF operates in the regulated markets, covering both equities and derivative products. It is a member of all the major regulated markets in Europe and the United States, with access to the principal sources of liquidity. The Company's teams are based in Paris and London. TSAF OTC is a Paris-based specialist in OTC (over-the-counter) markets, offering customers substantial liquidity in a very broad range of products. TSAF and TSAF OTC are acknowledged leaders in their respective sectors, with very substantial trading volumes and extensive customer portfolios. They provide essential market insight, innovative ideas, and rapid order execution, coupled with outstanding service on a comprehensive range of products. Please visit http://www.tsaf-paris.com

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This press release contains information on the Company's development prospects and priorities. These indications are sometimes identified by the use of the future, the conditional and forward-looking terms such as "think", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "wish" or, where applicable, the negative form of these terms or any other variant or similar expression. This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. They are subject to change or modification due to uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives, including market, strategy, growth, results, financial position and cash flow. The forward-looking information referred to in this press release is given only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment; it may not be able to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of these forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

Disclosure Requirement

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss or Euronext Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

SOURCE: Rapid Nutrition Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652088/Rapid-Nutrition-Signs-a-Liquidity-Contract-With-One-of-the-Largest-Interdealer-Brokers



