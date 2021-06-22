Gates Expands Thermoplastic Polyurethane Line-up with Best-in-Class Parabolic Pitch Belts

PR Newswire

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, today announced the introduction of two new thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) belts, the Gates Parabolic Pitch (GPP) in 8mm and 14mm profiles. The new GPP belts are stronger, more durable, quieter, safer to operate and require less maintenance than other alternatives, including alternative rubber belts, roller chains and steel cables.

"At Gates, we're continually in search of market opportunities where our materials science expertise and drive to innovate can create added value for our customers. The new GPP belts are the latest examples of our efforts," said Scott Manley, general manager, Gates TPU. "In addition to expanding our TPU product range, GPP is another example of our commitment to replace legacy technologies with engineered belt solutions that are more efficient, lighter, cleaner, safer and quieter to operate than traditional roller chains, and last up to five times longer than steel cables."

Engineered to outperform the competition, the high-strength, reinforced steel (RSL) GPP 14-RSL has the highest break strength of any 14mm pitch TPU belt on the market, and the standard product versions are compatible with Timken's RPP® sprockets, making them suitable drop-in replacements across a wide range of applications. All Gates GPP belts are equipped with nylon fabric on the tooth sides for high abrasion resistance and quieter operation, and the optional low-temperature construction provides an operating range from minus 30 degrees up to 50 degrees Celsius. GPP belts complement Gates' existing TPU belt line-up and provide reliable, precision operation across a wide range of industrial applications, including intralogistics, material handling, vertical lift, door opening and industrial automation.

GPP belts are currently available in the North America and EMEA regions. For more information, contact your Gates TPU representative at [email protected] or visit www.gates.com/TPU.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are related to and based on management's current expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business, including corporate initiatives and product innovation. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement should circumstances change, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-expands-thermoplastic-polyurethane-line-up-with-best-in-class-parabolic-pitch-belts-301317537.html

SOURCE Gates