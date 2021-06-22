Chase Coleman's Firm Hurtles Into Katapult Holdings

Tiger Global Management, the firm founded by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week that it established positions in newly-public fintech company Katapult Holdings Inc. ( KPLT, Financial) and blank check company Logistics Innovation Technologies ( LITTU, Financial) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

A former “tiger cub” of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management, Coleman prefers to invest in small cap and technology stocks. As of March 31, Tiger Global’s $43.47-billion equity portfolio contains 120 stocks with a turnover ratio of 18%. The technology sector occupies 37.66% of the equity portfolio, down from the December 2020 weight of 38.99%.

Katapult Holdings

Tiger Global purchased 5 million shares of Katapult Holdings ( KPLT, Financial), giving the position marginal weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded around $10.20 on Tuesday.

The New York-based fintech company said on June 9 that it completed its merger with blank-check company FinServ Acquisition Corp. Katapult announced on June 15 that revenues for the quarter ending March were $80.6 million, up 88% from the prior-year quarter driven by strong growth in new and existing merchant partners. Gross originations of $63.7 million increased 71% from March 2020-quarter gross originations.

Logistics Innovation Technologies

Tiger Global purchased 2.8 million corporate units of Logistics Innovation Technologies ( LITTU, Financial). Each corporate unit consists of one Class A common share and one-third of a redeemable warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

Logistics Innovation Technologies CEO Alan Gershenhorn formerly worked as executive vice president and chief commercial officer at United Parcel Service Inc. ( UPS, Financial). The Atlanta-based blank check company announced on June 10 the pricing of its initial public offering of 30 million corporate units at $10 per unit; the IPO closed on June 15.