Chase Coleman's Firm Hurtles Into Katapult Holdings

Tiger Global also buys corporate units of a blank check company

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 22, 2021

Summary

  • Chase Coleman’s firm established a stake in newly public fintech company Katapult.
  • Tiger Global also bought corporate units of blank check company Logistics Innovation Technologies.
Article's Main Image

Tiger Global Management, the firm founded by

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week that it established positions in newly-public fintech company Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT, Financial) and blank check company Logistics Innovation Technologies (LITTU, Financial) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

A former “tiger cub” of

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management, Coleman prefers to invest in small cap and technology stocks. As of March 31, Tiger Global’s $43.47-billion equity portfolio contains 120 stocks with a turnover ratio of 18%. The technology sector occupies 37.66% of the equity portfolio, down from the December 2020 weight of 38.99%.

1407359527602446336.png

1407361262085562368.png

Katapult Holdings

Tiger Global purchased 5 million shares of Katapult Holdings (

KPLT, Financial), giving the position marginal weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded around $10.20 on Tuesday.

1407362855300325376.png

The New York-based fintech company said on June 9 that it completed its merger with blank-check company FinServ Acquisition Corp. Katapult announced on June 15 that revenues for the quarter ending March were $80.6 million, up 88% from the prior-year quarter driven by strong growth in new and existing merchant partners. Gross originations of $63.7 million increased 71% from March 2020-quarter gross originations.

Logistics Innovation Technologies

Tiger Global purchased 2.8 million corporate units of Logistics Innovation Technologies (

LITTU, Financial). Each corporate unit consists of one Class A common share and one-third of a redeemable warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

1407368533955928064.png

Logistics Innovation Technologies CEO Alan Gershenhorn formerly worked as executive vice president and chief commercial officer at United Parcel Service Inc. (

UPS, Financial). The Atlanta-based blank check company announced on June 10 the pricing of its initial public offering of 30 million corporate units at $10 per unit; the IPO closed on June 15.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long UPS
Author's Avatar