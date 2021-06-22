Logo
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("ELSE" or the "Company"), the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on June 24th.

DATE: Thursday, June 24th
TIME: 9:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3c7Ertp

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Q1 2021 revenues of C$1,135 thousand, a 90% growth over revenues of C$598 thousand in Q4 2020 and an increase of 282% vs. revenues over C$297 thousand in Q1 2020.
  • 149% growth in quarter-over-quarter Formula revenues of C$862 thousand in Q1 2021 over C$346 thousand in Q4 2020.
  • First quarter to recognize formula revenues from the retail market. The Company successfully launched retail sales at Sprouts Farmers Market, a leading natural food retailer in the US.
  • Successfully completed the first commercial production of ELSE's second product – Complete Nutrition for Kids (3+ years; in powder form). The product is expected to launch online in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors in Q2 2021.
  • Successfully increased Amazon.com formula number of orders by 66% and average basket value by 15% quarter-over-quarter. In March 2021 Else launched a new product store in amazon.com to improve its position on this critical platform.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was ranked last Fall as the #1 top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, contact:
Erin Jundef
Brilliant PR
E: [email protected]
Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director
ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.
E: [email protected]
P: +972(0)3-6445095
Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition
E :   [email protected]
P: 604-603-7787
Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]
US Investor Relations Contact
Lytham Partners, LLC
Mr. Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
Email: [email protected]
P: 646-829-9701
