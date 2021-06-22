Logo
FCB Celebrates Two More Grand Prix Wins at Cannes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Network continues its remarkable showing during second day of Festival

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FCB Network continues its winning streak on day two of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking home two more Grand Prix trophies – the first, in the category of Media – Social Behaviour for FCB Chicago’s “Boards of Change,” on behalf of the City of Chicago. The second Grand Prix was awarded in the category of PR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management to FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change” on behalf of AB InBev. In just two days, FCB has won an astounding 48 Lions, consisting of 3 Grands Prix, 9 Gold, 18 Silver and 18 Bronze, making this the network’s strongest start to Cannes ever.

In addition to the Grand Prix for FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change,” the campaign also took home a Gold Lion for Direct – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility, Silver for Direct – Food & Drink, Gold in PR – Food & Drink and Bronze in Creative Strategy – Food & Drink. The campaign, on behalf of AB InBev, highlights Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold’s mission of transforming America’s agriculture by encouraging organic farmland with an agreement that guarantees farmers a buyer in three years when their organic crop transition is complete. The agreement was offered to all American farmers, with 104,000 acres of farmland in transition today.

In addition to today’s Grand Prix for “Boards of Change,” the FCB Chicago office also garnered a Gold Lion in the category of PR – Social Behaviour. “Boards of Change” has racked up a remarkable 12 trophies to date, including 1 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze.

FCB New York’s “Michelob ULTRA Courtside,” on behalf of AB InBev, scored its first Lions of the Festival. The campaign digitally immersed fans at home in the NBA Bubble to reinvent the live viewing experience when COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season. Its wins include Gold in the category of Media – Use of Events, Bronze in Direct – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens and Bronze in Media – Social Behaviour.

FCB Inferno took home its first Cannes wins this year for “Raising Profiles” on behalf of The Big Issue and LinkedIn, including Gold in the category of Media – Use of Social Platforms. The campaign used location data to find the businesspeople who worked in the areas where The Big Issue vendors used to sell the print edition prior to COVID-19 and reconnected them with old customers, while also giving them the chance to sell digitally on LinkedIn. The campaign also garnered two Silver Lions — one in Creative Strategy – Collaboration and the other in Social & Influencer – Audience Targeting/Engagement Strategies.

FCB Canada’s globally awarded “Project Understood” on behalf of Google AI and Canadian Down Syndrome Society continues to earn recognition and accolades. To date, the campaign has won 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Lions.

Please refer to the charts below for full information on today’s honors, including impressive results from FCB/SIX, FCB Brasil, FCB Interface and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company.

Cannes Lions – Creative Data Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionFCB/SIX‘ME TOO.’ ACT TOO.ME TOO.Creative Data – Data Integration
Silver LionFCB/SIXPUBLICLY TRADEDLIFESTYLES HEALTHCARECreative Data – Data-enhanced Creativity

Cannes Lions – Creative Strategy Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative Strategy – Collaboration
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGO/
FCB NEW YORK		CONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVCreative Strategy – Food & Drink

Cannes Lions – Direct Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVDirect – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYDirect – Co-creation & User Generated Content
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODirect – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODirect – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODirect – Social Behaviour
Silver LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVDirect – Food & Drink
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSDirect – Use of Print/Outdoor
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYDirect – New Realities & Voice-activation
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVDirect – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens

Cannes Lions – Media Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOMedia – Social Behaviour
Gold LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINMedia – Use of Social Platforms
Gold LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVMedia – Use of Events
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOMedia – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOMedia – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVMedia – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – PR Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixFCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVPR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOPR – Social Behaviour
Gold LionFCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVPR – Food & Drink
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSPR – Media/ Entertainment
Silver LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEPR – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOPR – Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling

Cannes Lions – Social & Influencer Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINSocial & Influencer – Audience Targeting/ Engagement Strategies
Bronze LionFCB BRASILSWEET BLOCKABRAJI & CONGRESSO EM FOCOSocial & Influencer – Cultural Insight


About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Jessica Spano
[email protected]
914-772-3611

