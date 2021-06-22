FCB Celebrates Two More Grand Prix Wins at Cannes

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FCB Network continues its winning streak on day two of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking home two more Grand Prix trophies – the first, in the category of Media – Social Behaviour for FCB Chicago’s “Boards of Change,” on behalf of the City of Chicago. The second Grand Prix was awarded in the category of PR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management to FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change” on behalf of AB InBev. In just two days, FCB has won an astounding 48 Lions, consisting of 3 Grands Prix, 9 Gold, 18 Silver and 18 Bronze, making this the network’s strongest start to Cannes ever.



In addition to the Grand Prix for FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change,” the campaign also took home a Gold Lion for Direct – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility, Silver for Direct – Food & Drink, Gold in PR – Food & Drink and Bronze in Creative Strategy – Food & Drink. The campaign, on behalf of AB InBev, highlights Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold’s mission of transforming America’s agriculture by encouraging organic farmland with an agreement that guarantees farmers a buyer in three years when their organic crop transition is complete. The agreement was offered to all American farmers, with 104,000 acres of farmland in transition today.

In addition to today’s Grand Prix for “Boards of Change,” the FCB Chicago office also garnered a Gold Lion in the category of PR – Social Behaviour. “Boards of Change” has racked up a remarkable 12 trophies to date, including 1 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze.

FCB New York’s “Michelob ULTRA Courtside,” on behalf of AB InBev, scored its first Lions of the Festival. The campaign digitally immersed fans at home in the NBA Bubble to reinvent the live viewing experience when COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season. Its wins include Gold in the category of Media – Use of Events, Bronze in Direct – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens and Bronze in Media – Social Behaviour.

FCB Inferno took home its first Cannes wins this year for “Raising Profiles” on behalf of The Big Issue and LinkedIn, including Gold in the category of Media – Use of Social Platforms. The campaign used location data to find the businesspeople who worked in the areas where The Big Issue vendors used to sell the print edition prior to COVID-19 and reconnected them with old customers, while also giving them the chance to sell digitally on LinkedIn. The campaign also garnered two Silver Lions — one in Creative Strategy – Collaboration and the other in Social & Influencer – Audience Targeting/Engagement Strategies.

FCB Canada’s globally awarded “Project Understood” on behalf of Google AI and Canadian Down Syndrome Society continues to earn recognition and accolades. To date, the campaign has won 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Lions.

Cannes Lions – Creative Data Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB/SIX ‘ME TOO.’ ACT TOO. ME TOO. Creative Data – Data Integration Silver Lion FCB/SIX PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE Creative Data – Data-enhanced Creativity

Cannes Lions – Creative Strategy Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative Strategy – Collaboration Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO/

FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Strategy – Food & Drink

Cannes Lions – Direct Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Direct – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Silver Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Direct – Co-creation & User Generated Content Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Social Behaviour Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Direct – Food & Drink Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Direct – Use of Print/Outdoor Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Direct – New Realities & Voice-activation Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Direct – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens

Cannes Lions – Media Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Social Behaviour Gold Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Media – Use of Social Platforms Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Media – Use of Events Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Media – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – PR Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV PR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO PR – Social Behaviour Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV PR – Food & Drink Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS PR – Media/ Entertainment Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE PR – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO PR – Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling

Cannes Lions – Social & Influencer Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Social & Influencer – Audience Targeting/ Engagement Strategies Bronze Lion FCB BRASIL SWEET BLOCK ABRAJI & CONGRESSO EM FOCO Social & Influencer – Cultural Insight





