Glassdoor Names HealthEquity's Jon Kessler A 2021 Top CEO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

DRAPER, Utah, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced that CEO Jon Kessler has been awarded a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021.

As one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, Glassdoor recognizes outstanding employers and leaders throughout the world with the Employees’ Choice Awards every year. Based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, Kessler has been recognized as a leading CEO in the U.S. with an approval rating of 94%.

“I’m motivated every day by the importance of HealthEquity’s mission to help American families connect health and wealth, and the authenticity of its Purple culture of service, not just to customers but to fellow team members as well,” said Kessler. “This honor reflects the strength of the entire team’s commitment to HealthEquity’s mission and culture.”

When rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are voluntarily asked to report on their CEO’s performance. Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating was 73%. The following are a few examples of what HealthEquity employees also shared on Glassdoor about the company’s leadership:

“Keep up the great work with instilling the Purple culture through the company. The passion from the leadership seems genuine and the people-focused approach is appreciated. Also, I like that what’s best for members seems to drive all important decisions. Impressive.”

“Continue the forward-looking approach that has brought the company to where we are today! Your approach has helped us steer clear from most of the problems that typically afflict companies of our size, especially during the current pandemic.”

“Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it’s clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer.

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs were determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 100 company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings. A complete list of honorees is available in the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021.

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards and current career opportunities at HealthEquity, please visit the careers section of HealthEquity.com.

About HealthEquity
HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

About Glassdoor
Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Contact:
Amy Cerny
Director of Corporate Communications
HealthEquity
801-508-3237
[email protected]

