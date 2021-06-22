Logo
Alberto G. Musalem to Join Freddie Mac Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today announced that Alberto G. Musalem has been elected to its Board of Directors effective June 17, 2021. Currently, Musalem is chief executive officer, co-chief investment officer, and a founder of Evince Asset Management LP, a company developing portfolio technologies for investors and managing a quantitative global fund.

“Mr. Musalem brings significant finance, capital markets, economics, and public policy expertise to our Board,” said Sara Mathew, non-executive chair of Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors. “We welcome him as a highly qualified new member whose decades of experience position him to play an important role on our Risk committee and our Compensation & Human Capital committee.”

Before founding Evince Asset Management, Musalem served as executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2014 to 2016, as head of the Integrated Policy Analysis Group and of the Emerging Markets and International Affairs Group. Prior to that, he held various positions at Tudor Investment Corporation from 2000 to 2013, including managing director, partner and global head of research. He previously served as an economist at the International Monetary Fund from 1996 to 2000.

Musalem holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Christopher Spina
(703) 388-7031
[email protected]


