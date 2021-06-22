Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews PagerDuty CFO – The freemium model is proving itself

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a conversation with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Howard Wilson had clear messages:



The tailwinds that drive the business “are as strong as ever.”



Customer accounts over $1 million in value grew 55% year-over-year in fiscal Q1 2022.



PagerDuty’s strategic move in the September 2020 quarter to offer a free tier as a fully functioning platform in response to COVID has helped “enterprise and mid-market accounts … increase.” Further, the conversion rates from free to paying “has been better than [the company] expected.”



PagerDuty’s international revenue grew thirty-eight per cent in Q1 and now represents 25% of total revenue.



PagerDuty’s integrations with Zendesk and with Salesforce gives the company “access to a large population of potential users over time.”



In a conversation with the CFO, we discussed the quarterly results and growth potential moving forward.

