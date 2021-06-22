Logo
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Dasher Technologies, A Converge Company, as Hewlett Packard Enterprise's 2021 North America SMB Partner of the Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2021

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce Dasher Technologies, a Converge Company, has been named North America SMB Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The 2021 HPE Partner of the Year Awards recognize HPE partners from across the ecosystem for their incredible commitment to customer excellence, continued strong performance, focus on growth, and dedication to our mutual achievements. Winners were selected based on financial performance, innovative solutions, and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for shared customers.

"In the last year, I've seen HPE partners go above and beyond the call of duty. I'm incredibly proud to honor them with these accolades," said George Hope, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE. "As a channel-led company, HPE is committed to supporting our partners with the best-in-industry innovation, initiatives, and expertise to drive differentiation and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers. We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate and grow together, while setting a new standard for our joint success."

"Converge is extremely proud of Dasher Technologies, which was acquired by Converge in April of this year, for winning HPE's 2021 North America SMB Partner of the Year," stated Greg Berard, President, North America of Converge. "This is a significant award for the Company as it highlights both the advancement of Converge's partnership with HPE and continued opportunities for growth across the entire organization."

The HPE 2021 winners will be honored during HPE Discover at a North America Partner of the Year Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, June 23 at 4:30 – 5:00 pm ET.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO19273&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-corp-announces-dasher-technologies-a-converge-company-as-hewlett-packard-enterprises-2021-north-america-smb-partner-of-the-year-301317656.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

