Moore Kuehn Encourages KIN, SVOK, ROCR, and DCRC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN)

Kindred Bioscience has agreed to merge with Elanco Health. Under the proposed transaction, Kindred Biosciences will receive $9.25 in cash per share.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVOK)

Seven Oaks has agreed to merge with Boxed. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Seven Oaks shareholders will own only 29% of the combined company.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ: ROCR)

Roth CH Acquisition has agreed to merge with QualTrek. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, QualTrek will own only 20.4 % of the combined company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ: DCRC)

Decarbonization III has agreed to merge with Solid Power. Under the terms of the proposed, transaction, Solid Power own only 19% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

