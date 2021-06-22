Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation Announces Scholarship Program Benefiting High School Graduates in Eatonville, Florida

Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation, established by Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, has partnered with the School Board of Orange County, Florida to launch the Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program, which will kick-off during the 2021-2022 school year. Inspired by the work of philanthropist Harris Rosen and building upon his advocacy for local diverse communities, the partnership provides a stop-gap for Eatonville students seeking a college education.

The Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program aims to promote educational excellence within the Eatonville community -- the oldest African-American-incorporated municipality in the United States – by funding up to 200 scholarships for former Hungerford Elementary School students who will graduate from Edgewater High School, Evans High School and Wekiva High School and have been accepted to a Florida state public college or university, a Florida community college or a Florida technical school.

“Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation is centered on making a difference in the communities where we vacation, and where we live,” said Michael Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “As the work of Harris Rosen has demonstrated, real change is possible when corporations work hand-in-hand with local communities to engage citizens in programs driven by a shared purpose. We look forward to working with the Town of Eatonville and Orange County Public Schools to deliver on our shared commitment to enable the next generation of Eatonville citizens to accomplish their academic and professional goals.”

“After 28 years of educating others regarding the transformative effects of our Tangelo Park Program, I am beyond thrilled that we have identified a like-minded company here in Orlando to implement its success in another diverse community,” said Harris Rosen, president & COO, Rosen Hotels & Resorts, and of The Harris Rosen Foundation. “My hope is to change America one community at a time by inspiring businesses to provide an educational advantage to communities in-need throughout the country. I thank Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation for its incredible commitment. I am heartened that a partner in hospitality is doing the right thing by supporting this life-changing program on behalf of the citizens of historic Eatonville.”

Students and parents of the Eatonville community will be invited to apply for the scholarship program via a closed application process that is based on residential and school enrollment requirements. At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, eligible high school students who reside in Eatonville will be assigned a guidance counselor by the School Board of Orange County to inform him or her about the scholarship. The counselor will remain with each student throughout his or her high school career and will monitor their educational progress.

Applicants will receive scholarships in the amount of remaining tuition and/or remaining cost of books and housing after a student has applied to all available grants and scholarships to ensure that students are not indebted by their educational endeavors.

“We are extremely grateful to Travel + Leisure for making this a reality and to Harris Rosen for his long term vision as a community philanthropists,” said Superintendent Barbara Jenkins. “OCPS believes that with the support of families and the community, we can create enriching and diverse pathways that lead our students to success. The Travel + Leisure Scholarship Program will offer students from the town of Eatonville who attend Hungerford Elementary a bright pathway to a post-secondary education. We are fortunate to have incredible community partners that invest in the success of our students.”

"The Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program will allow well-deserving children in our community the opportunity to attend public college or vocational school in Florida, without financial barriers,” said Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole. “This will add educational resources to the Town of Eatonville, and children who participate in this program will be able to fulfill their dreams without facing financial challenges. We are so honored to be a recipient of this program.”

Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation embraces a diverse and inclusive community through a variety of programs, including: leadership training, mentoring opportunities, and educational support.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham+Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

About Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools is the 9th-largest school district in the nation and the fourth-largest in Florida serving more than 206,000 enrolled students. They come from 165 countries and speak 157 languages or dialects. There are 202 Pre-K through grade 12 schools operated by the district including more than 50 new schools since 2003, in addition the district operates Orange Technical College which consists of five post-secondary technical college campuses. Forty-two magnet programs offer specialized curriculum, catering to unique student interests. Every student in OCPS has a digital device completing the district’s innovative one-to-one digital learning initiative. OCPS is the one of the largest employers in Orange County, Florida with more than 25,000 full- and part-time employees. The district is a three-time recipient of the Governor’s Sterling Award, the highest award an organization can receive for business performance excellence in Florida. More information can be found at www.ocps.net.

About The Harris Rosen Foundation

The Harris Rosen Foundation mirrors the staunch entrepreneurship of the Southeast’s largest independent hotelier Harris Rosen, with a keen eye to ensure each expenditure results in a concrete benefit and positive outcome. Since the foundation’s inception in 1987, it has improved the quality of life in underserved communities and countries mainly by providing educational opportunities, as well as other improvements. As this outreach grows to include newer communities and groups in need, Rosen pushes forth toward new ways to influence positive change. Groups holding conventions at Rosen Hotels & Resorts, as well as Rosen Hotels’ associates, also look to The Harris Rosen Foundation as a substantial way to contribute their time and talents to help those in need. For more information, please visit RosenGivesBack.com.

