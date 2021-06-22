Northwest Pipe Company to be Featured in National TV Series "EARTH with John Holden®"

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, will be featured on the June 27th edition of "EARTH with John Holden®" television series. The segment will air on the Fox Business Network® (FBN®) at 5:00 p.m. ET and at 10:00 a.m. ET on BNN Bloomberg in Canada.

The video highlights the benefits of engineered steel water pipe and showcases the pipe as it is being installed. The production crew filmed on site at the Northwest Pipe manufacturing plant in Saginaw, Texas, and at the nearby Lower Bois d'Arc water transmission pipeline jobsite. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) project includes an 84" pipeline that will convey treated water from a new water treatment plant in Leonard, Texas, and ties into existing pipelines. The water main will serve 80 communities and support future growth in the region.

On-film interviews include Northwest Pipe personnel and clients. Michael Heitmann, CEO of Garney Construction, and Steve Long, Reservoir Project Manager for NTMWD, both talk about the scale of this project and teaming with Northwest Pipe. The segment also takes a precursory look at InfraShield™, Northwest Pipe's proprietary seismic resilient joint.

"This segment highlights not only our hard-working manufacturing team but also speaks to the importance of safe, reliable water in any community. As our Nation's infrastructure continues to age, combined with rising population centers and concern over water conservation, the case for installing efficient, long-term pipelines could not be more timely," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We look forward to seeing this informative and entertaining segment air on national television."

"EARTH with John Holden®" is hosted by six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden, and airs weekly on FBN® and BNN Bloomberg. Each show features multiple segments on companies with eco-friendly initiatives, or those that are enhancing the lives of Earth's inhabitants through health, business, and various other advanced technologies and solutions. FBN® viewing channel options are available at http://www.foxbusiness.com/channel-finder.

After airing, a video of the broadcast will be available on the Northwest Pipe website and social media channels including LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation.

