Northwest Pipe Company to be Featured in National TV Series "EARTH with John Holden®"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northwest Pipe Company to be Featured in National TV Series "EARTH with John Holden®"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

The water infrastructure leader will be featured in June 27th show on Fox Business Network®

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, will be featured on the June 27th edition of "EARTH with John Holden®" television series. The segment will air on the Fox Business Network® (FBN®) at 5:00 p.m. ET and at 10:00 a.m. ET on BNN Bloomberg in Canada.

Saginaw_Texas.jpg

The video highlights the benefits of engineered steel water pipe and showcases the pipe as it is being installed. The production crew filmed on site at the Northwest Pipe manufacturing plant in Saginaw, Texas, and at the nearby Lower Bois d'Arc water transmission pipeline jobsite. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) project includes an 84" pipeline that will convey treated water from a new water treatment plant in Leonard, Texas, and ties into existing pipelines. The water main will serve 80 communities and support future growth in the region.

On-film interviews include Northwest Pipe personnel and clients. Michael Heitmann, CEO of Garney Construction, and Steve Long, Reservoir Project Manager for NTMWD, both talk about the scale of this project and teaming with Northwest Pipe. The segment also takes a precursory look at InfraShield™, Northwest Pipe's proprietary seismic resilient joint.

"This segment highlights not only our hard-working manufacturing team but also speaks to the importance of safe, reliable water in any community. As our Nation's infrastructure continues to age, combined with rising population centers and concern over water conservation, the case for installing efficient, long-term pipelines could not be more timely," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We look forward to seeing this informative and entertaining segment air on national television."

"EARTH with John Holden®" is hosted by six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden, and airs weekly on FBN® and BNN Bloomberg. Each show features multiple segments on companies with eco-friendly initiatives, or those that are enhancing the lives of Earth's inhabitants through health, business, and various other advanced technologies and solutions. FBN® viewing channel options are available at http://www.foxbusiness.com/channel-finder.

After airing, a video of the broadcast will be available on the Northwest Pipe website and social media channels including LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Northwest Pipe Company
Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6294 • [email protected]

Northwest_Pipe_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF19710&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-to-be-featured-in-national-tv-series-earth-with-john-holden-301317771.html

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF19710&Transmission_Id=202106221552PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF19710&DateId=20210622
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment