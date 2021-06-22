AEP Seeks Bids For Fuel Oil

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), on behalf of its subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma, is seeking to sell Dyed No. 2 Fuel Oil from its Riverside Plant in Jenks, Oklahoma, beginning July 21, 2021.

The quantity to be sold is approximately 3.1 million gallons contained in one above ground 9 million gallon capacity tank. AEP is seeking a fixed price per gallon bid. Buyer will be required to maintain a calibrated flow gauge meter providing measurement for each load and will need to take possession FOB seller's tank at Riverside Plant, 700 E. 116th St., Jenks, OK 74037.

Proposals must be submitted via e-mail to [email protected] by noon CT, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 and remain effective until noon CT, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Interested parties may call Grant Circle at (614) 216-9195 with questions.

Complete details about the Request for Proposal is available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

