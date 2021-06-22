Geiger Unveils Mantle Collection, Designed in Partnership with BassamFellows

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2011, under the guidance of BassamFellows, Geiger, a Herman Miller Group company (NASDAQ: MLHR), released Tuxedo, a pivotal seating collection that set the course for a successful rebrand and solidified itself as the epitome of the Geiger aesthetic. Now, nearly a decade later, the team has once again partnered with BassamFellows to release a brand-new seating collection centered on the need to offer offices furniture solutions that fit the work aesthetic, yet tap into the meaningful, relaxing elements found in well-loved furniture in the home.

This new collection features a diverse range of lounge options, including a chair, settee, sofa, corner units and ottomans. The design is simple yet refined, creating pieces that offer a comfortable place of collaboration or repose and are well suited for a variety of environments. The collection's classic composition allows the elegant detailing to shine, completing a look hinged upon precise proportions, impeccable construction and a thoughtful color palate.

"The Mantle Collection grows from a familiar archetype in a way," says Craig Bassam of BassamFellows. "It's not so jarringly new, but in practical use, it's contemporary and up-to-date– it feels familiar and new at the same time."

The Mantle Collection is designed with the open plan in mind as there are endless options for sectionals, with and without ottomans. The angled ottomans further offer unique arrangements that truly fit any space. Another key attribute is the easily detachable overlay pillow cushion, which emphasizes modularity and the ability to create a sense of relaxed comfort ideal to build a living room around. Pared back without the cushion, Mantle's thin L-profile gives each piece an exquisite edge without sacrificing comfort. And ever true to Geiger's commitment to complete every detail with the upmost craft and care, each piece is trimmed with refined leather piping, adding elegance, beautiful contrast, and unique artistry to each piece.

"The simplicity of this collection is its success," says Jenna Witten, a senior product manager for Geiger at Herman Miller. "It naturally adds a certain elegance and coziness to a room, without taking away from the energy and life so pivotal to an open office. It allows itself to mold to whatever environment it's in, and it offers flexibility without sacrificing quality or craftsmanship. This collection, and our partnership with BassamFellows throughout this entire process, is truly a triumph."

The Mantle Collection is now available for purchase in a variety of colors and configurations at geigerfurniture.com.

About BassamFellows

BassamFellows was founded in 2003 by Craig Bassam and Scott Fellows, who both shared a vision to bring craftsmanship and beauty back to contemporary living. Their designs quickly earned them praise as "the newest member of the design world's A team." Their work combines traditional modernist principles of rationality, pride in construction, beauty, and utility with the luxury of natural materials—primarily wood, brass, and leather.

About Geiger

At Geiger, why we do things and how we do them are inexorably one. Achieving quality through craft, celebrating materiality through elegant simplicity, improving the work environment for individuals through design that endures. Standards of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction set more than 50 years ago by founder John Geiger have driven the company's growth and continued to inspire people today. Founded in Toronto and headquartered in Atlanta since 1979, Geiger is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly held Herman Miller, Inc.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, and naughtone. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

