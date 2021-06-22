Logo
DermTech to Partner with University of Barcelona for Research Study on Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today a collaboration with researchers from the University of Barcelona, led by lead investigator Dr. Luis F Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D. to investigate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies in models of inflammatory skin disease. The research study will use DermTech’s Smart StickerTM-enabled platform to interrogate inflammatory pathways underlying the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and psoriasis. In vitro models of AD and psoriasis will also be used to evaluate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies on these inflammatory pathways. The research collaboration highlights DermTech’s commitment to using precision genomics and personalized dermatology approaches to improve the identification of effective therapies and better understanding of dermatological diseases.

AD is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itching that affects approximately 15-20% of children and up to 10% of adults in the US and Europe. Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disease characterized by red, scaly skin lesions formed by the hyperproliferation of epidermal keratinocytes, and it affects approximately 3% of the adult population in the US and Europe. Both AD and psoriasis have significant negative social and economic impacts on patients and their families. The increasing number of therapies for AD and psoriasis in clinical development add to a growing armamentarium for physicians and support the need for more personalized approaches to patient care.

“We are very delighted to collaborate in precision dermatology with DermTech,” said Dr. Luis F. Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D., Professor of Immunology and head of Translational Immunology Group at the University of Barcelona at the Parc Científic de Barcelona.

“Through precision genomics, it is now possible to identify complex genetic and immunological factors that play a role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory skin diseases such AD and psoriasis,” said Michael Howell, Ph.D., DermTech’s chief scientific officer. “We believe that this collaboration will increase our understanding of how these targeted therapies work in some patients and provide insight on personalized approaches to treatment for AD and psoriasis.”

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost‑effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005933r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005933/en/

