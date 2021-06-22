Deluxe Launches New HR Management Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Deluxe Launches New HR Management Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced the launch of HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform. This fully digital HR platform allows small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to integrate payroll service with employee hiring, onboarding, time tracking, and HR services into one platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic made SMBs rethink the way they do business. With social distancing and stay-at-home mandates, a shift in working conditions drew attention to gaps in digital HR processes. Distributing physical paychecks, tracking time and attendance, executing furloughs and layoffs, monitoring COVID-related leave and other critical functions were something businesses struggled to keep on track. With the help of this new Deluxe technology, businesses now have an integrated, simple-to-use solution for those issues.

“The pandemic taught us that there is a continued urgency driving the need for simple and cost-effective HR and payroll technology,” explained Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. “The launch of HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform has allowed us to give our customers what they need, a way to make their lives easier, by streamlining and modernizing a once complicated process.”

HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform is one of the first innovation tools developed by Deluxe as part of its focus on Payments. Through a collaboration with GoCo.io Inc., Deluxe is leveraging the latest HR integration software to provide a seamless HR experience. By leveraging this technology, Deluxe is able to deliver a seamless, modern HR system for small businesses integrated into our platform alongside our already leading payroll capabilities.

SMB customers access HR solutions through a secure web portal using the browser and device of their choice. It is compatible with PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones. This gives customers the convenience of anytime, anywhere access to their information. Functionality from previous payroll solutions offered by Deluxe has been improved and the product is now delivered through a simple, app-based user experience.

The solution, currently available in the U.S. and Canada, includes the following core solutions: application tracking, compliance, hiring and onboarding, HR reporting, performance management and time and attendance with the option to add benefits administration and payroll modules using the provider of their choice. Coupled with one of the highest rated customer service groups in the business, Deluxe ensures all businesses are onboarded with a personalized experience.

To learn more about HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.deluxe.com%2Fbusiness-operations%2Fhr%2F

About Deluxe
Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helps businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com%2Fdeluxecorp, www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fdeluxe, or www.twitter.com%2Fdeluxe.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005848r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005848/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment