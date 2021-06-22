Gentherm Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm ( THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.



GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the second time, and second consecutive year, Gentherm has received the award.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We are honored to be named a 2020 GM Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive year for our relentless dedication to deliver exceptional customer service and innovative solutions,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with General Motors to bring new technologies to consumers that address the growing needs of the automotive market.”

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

[email protected]

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

[email protected]

248.289.9702

