Gentherm Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm ( THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the second time, and second consecutive year, Gentherm has received the award.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We are honored to be named a 2020 GM Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive year for our relentless dedication to deliver exceptional customer service and innovative solutions,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with General Motors to bring new technologies to consumers that address the growing needs of the automotive market.”

Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano
[email protected]
248.308.1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
[email protected]
248.289.9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (

THRM, Financial) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

About General Motors
General Motors (:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

