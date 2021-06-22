Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (: DRQ), (the 'Company’ or ‘Dril-Quip’) announced today that Darryl K. Willis has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.



Mr. Willis, 52, has served as Corporate Vice President, Energy of Microsoft Corporation since 2019. From 2018 to 2019, Mr. Willis was Vice President – Oil, Gas and Energy, Google Cloud at Google, Inc. From 1993-2017, he served in various technical, operational and management positions at BP plc internationally and in the United States, including as Senior Vice President of Reservoir Development and Vice President – L48 Onshore Gas at BP America, General Manager of BP Angola, and Vice President – Technology Operations at BP-TNK in Moscow. Mr. Willis is also a director of Nine Energy Service, Inc., an -listed company that provides completion and production services primarily for North American unconventional oil and gas resource development, and the American Bureau of Shipping, a non-profit corporation that provides global classification and assessment services to the marine and offshore industries for vessel design and integrity. Mr. Willis holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern State University, a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of New Orleans, and a Master of Science degree in management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have Darryl join our Board of Directors and expect that he will bring unique perspectives as a result of his current role at Microsoft combined with his significant industry experience at BP. His experience, knowledge and proven leadership will further strengthen the Board’s talent and competencies, and we are particularly excited to benefit from Darryl’s experience in digital transformation and his perspectives on energy transition as our industry devotes more resources to those efforts. We look forward to his contributions to Dril-Quip’s future success as the Company continues to grow and evolve.”

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment that is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications. www.dril-quip.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dril-quip

Contact: Blake Holcomb,

Director of Investor Relations

and Corporate Planning

Tel: +1 713.351.4098

[email protected]